City garbage truck flips on its side, minor injuries reported

A city of Morganton garbage truck crashed on its side trying to make a right turn Tuesday.

Michael Lingafelt, 28, of Morganton, was driving a city sanitation truck on North Green Street when it turned on its side as he tried to turn right onto Sanford Drive shortly before 2 p.m., said Maj. Ryan Lander and Officer E. Connor with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The truck ended up hitting two vehicles that were waiting to go straight through the intersection, but no major injuries were reported, Lander said.

Lingafelt was charged with failing to maintain lane control, Connor said. The crash still is under investigation.

The Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT responded to the scene along with MDPS.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

