City holds meeting with community leaders to discuss MDPS culture

Whisnant added that he thinks the "we're going home" mentality does put officers on edge because they constantly hear about officer involved shootings and officers being killed in the line of duty.

"That warrior mentality to fight to stay alive is something that does need to, in my professional opinion, get addressed nationally," Whisnant said.

He said for MDPS officers, the city invests a lot of time and money in training to help officers learn how to de-escalate situations without using force so that both the officer and whoever they're dealing with are safe.

"We invest in our people," Whisnant said. "Not in terms of being a warrior, but in terms of being a human being first."

That prompted further questions about psychological evaluations and whether officers should be evaluated more frequently to make sure that the serious situations they are dealing with don't lead to more serious problems on the clock.

Maj. Ryan Lander said that the department has an early warning system so that if an officer is going through something at home because of something at work, or if there are use of force incidents within a period of time. If MDPS sees those warnings, they can look into additional psychological evaluations for the officer involved.