Clerk fights armed robber with metal pole, suspect in custody

Federal marshals arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for an armed robbery at a Morganton convenience store last week.

Reginald Alfonza Faison, 49, of 1917 Norwood St., Lenoir, was charged with felony attempted murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after officers were dispatched to the Shop and Save #4 on West Fleming Drive next to Burger King around 2:30 p.m. on May 23, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Video from the robbery provided by MDPS shows a man enter the store with his face covered. Viewers can see the man pull out a .32-caliber handgun, investigators said, and aim it at the floor before firing a shot.

The man turns the gun on the store clerk, who wags his finger at the man and searches for his phone. The clerk finds the phone and steps toward the back near a side office, dialing 911, the video and the 911 call show.

The robber held his gun on the clerk the whole time and eventually walks around the counter to where the clerk is standing and a struggle ensues, the video shows.

At this point, the clerk grabs a long, metal pole and he and the robber start fighting. The gun goes off and the bullet ricochets off the metal pole, keeping it from hitting the clerk’s chest, investigators said. The shot can be heard in the 911 call.

The clerk starts hitting the robber with the pole as the fight moves closer to the counter, eventually landing them in front of the cash register, where the robber opens the drawer and grabs a handful of cash.

The struggle continues for a while longer until the robber leaves the store with a limp and a wad of cash. Investigators said he left the store on foot, headed toward Table Rock Pharmacy on West Fleming Drive.

Investigators received a tip about Faison’s involvement in the crime shortly after it was committed, said MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown, and warrants were issued for his arrest. The U.S. Marshall’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was contacted to assist with locating Faison, who was found Wednesday at an apartment on Fifth Avenue Northeast in Hickory, the MDPS release said.

In addition to the charges against him from the robbery, Faison was served with an indictment for uttering a forged instrument and a misdemeanor show cause for failure to pay money, the release said.

A copy of the warrant from the robbery showed Faison made off with about $800 in cash from the store.

Faison, who has habitual felon status, has previous felony convictions of multiple counts of forgery, common law robbery, attempted breaking and entering, larceny, possessing stolen goods, multiple counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, breaking and entering vehicles, larceny over $1,000, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule VI controlled substance and multiple counts of selling a Schedule IV controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Faison’s bond for his charges is set at $1.25 million, with an additional $310 cash bond for the misdemeanor show cause.

He appeared before District Court Judge Burford A. Cherry at the Burke County Courthouse on Thursday. Faison didn’t make any comments on the charges, but did request a court appointed attorney. His next court date is set for June 27.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

