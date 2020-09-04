Clerk of court recognized for 45 years of service

When Mabel Lowman first started working in the Burke County Clerk of Court office 45 years ago, it was a whole lot different.

Back then, everything was still done manually, and the office was a fraction of the size it is now. She said she still remembers when the office got its first electric typewriters.

Lowman, who has been serving as the county’s elected clerk of court for 22 years, recently was awarded the Richard Caswell Award by Barbara Gibson, director of state human resources, and Gov. Roy Cooper.

“I was very surprised,” Lowman said. “I did not know that this award even existed. I didn’t, I’d never heard of it.”

The award, named for North Carolina’s first governor, acknowledges state employees with 45 years or more of service to the state for their “noteworthy, extended dedicated service,” according to the N.C. Office of Human Resources.