Clerk of court recognized for 45 years of service

When Mabel Lowman first started working in the Burke County Clerk of Court office 45 years ago, it was a whole lot different.
Back then, everything was still done manually, and the office was a fraction of the size it is now. She said she still remembers when the office got its first electric typewriters.
Lowman, who has been serving as the county’s elected clerk of court for 22 years, recently was awarded the Richard Caswell Award by Barbara Gibson, director of state human resources, and Gov. Roy Cooper.
“I was very surprised,” Lowman said. “I did not know that this award even existed. I didn’t, I’d never heard of it.”
The award, named for North Carolina’s first governor, acknowledges state employees with 45 years or more of service to the state for their “noteworthy, extended dedicated service,” according to the N.C. Office of Human Resources.
Caswell was the first Orange County clerk of court before he fought in the Revolutionary War, and later became a member of the colonial assembly. He served as the state’s first governor from 1776-80, followed by a stint as the state controller before serving again as governor from 1784-87. He also served as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention in 1787, then served as a state senator until a stroke took his life while he presided over a state Senate session in 1789.
Typically, the awards are presented in person, but this year, the awards were just mailed to recipients because of COVID-19.
It’s been an honor to serve Burke County, Lowman said.
“I feel like that this job was what I was destined to do,” she said. “I never thought that I would be the elected clerk … and this is the 22nd year as the elected clerk. I was elected in ’98, and every day, I learn something new. There’s always something different going on, and I enjoy it every day.”
One of the best parts of the job is getting to help people.
“Being willing to listen to people’s problems,” Lowman said. “Even if I can’t do anything about it, I can at least listen.”
And on her 45th anniversary of serving the residents of Burke County, Lowman was grateful for the opportunity.
“I just want to thank them for supporting me and helping me in the things I’ve done,” Lowman said. “I do enjoy serving the people of this county, and I appreciate them allowing me the opportunity to serve them.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
