Clerk says he’s ready for future robbery attempts after fighting robber

It was around 2:30 p.m. that day when a man came in to the store, fired a shot from a handgun into the ground and turned the gun on Patel inside Shop and Save #4 on West Fleming Drive in Morganton.

“He asked me, ‘give me money,’” Patel said. “I said, ‘how?’ I could not figure (it) out because it’s never happened in the last 15 years (I’ve been) here.”

The man was wearing a hoodie and had his face covered with a mask. But that wasn’t enough to scare Patel.

Video from the robbery shows Patel shake his finger at the robber before grabbing the phone and calling 911.

The robber came around the counter and struggled with Patel, firing a shot toward Patel’s chest. The bullet was deflected by a thin, metal pole Patel was using to fight off the robber.

“I’m not scared, because (everybody dies once),” Patel said.

The man eventually saw the key in the drawer of the cash register, opened it up and started grabbing bills from the drawer.

Patel continued to hit him with the metal pole, but the robbery eventually ended with the man limping out of the store with a wad of cash.

Police charged Reginald Alfonza Faison, 49, of Lenoir, with attempted murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crime. They said a tipster identified Faison shortly after the crime was committed, and U.S. Marshals arrested him Wednesday at a home in Hickory.

Patel said he hasn’t dwelled on the situation, but he is taking it as an opportunity to get better prepared for any future attacks.

“I’m ready for the next time,” Patel said. “I applied for a license (for a) gun and I’m not keeping money here anymore. That’s all.”

Faison is due back in court June 27.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

