Coffey held on no bond for probation violation

A man who has been accused of flashing two church day care workers now is being held under no bond after he was charged with probation violation.
Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2920 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged Friday with felony indecent exposure after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said he flashed himself to two female child care workers at Morganton First Church of God off Summer’s Road, according to a warrant and release from the sheriff's office.
Documents filed at the county courthouse show that Coffey was charged with a probation violation Tuesday afternoon. Coffey was on probation for a misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia charge from Caldwell County, court records showed.
The charge served last week isn’t Coffey’s first experience with indecent exposure. He has been convicted of six counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure, according to records on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
He had four more misdemeanor indecent exposure charges served last week from Caldwell County, and in April, he was charged after a Granite Falls Walmart employee said a man exposed himself to her in the baby clothing aisle, according to court records.
Before he was convicted of multiple counts of indecent exposure in 2019, The News Herald spoke to a woman who said Coffey had exposed himself to her.
The victim was a census worker, who said she was leaving Coffey’s house after collecting census data when she saw him standing in front of her car, naked and touching himself. She said he kept walking toward her as she drove away.
“(I was) certainly shocked,” the victim told the newspaper in October 2019. “I worked in social work before this job for many years, so there’s not a lot that really shocks me.”
He’s also been accused of exposing himself to a woman at a carwash, a woman walking her dogs, a woman working at a business in Rutherford College, after trying to run a woman off the road, and when a woman approached his car that was stopped on the side of the road, according to previous News Herald articles.
Coffey is set to appear in court Thursday, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Burke County Jail.