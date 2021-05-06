Connelly gets bond conditions, new court date for potential revocation

The man charged in the shooting death of a homeless man’s dog Sunday had conditions added to his bond and received a new court date Thursday.
Markus Levar Connelly, 39, has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and a felony count of weapon possession by a felon in the Sunday shooting death of DJ, a 10-year-old pit bull mix who belonged to Bennett Deaton.
Connelly made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday in Burke County District Court, held at the Foothills Higher Education Center on Sterling Street in Morganton.
Judge Wesley W. Barkley appointed Morganton lawyer Wayne Clontz to defend Connelly on the new charges.
Clontz, however, had left court before he was appointed to the case.
Michelle Lippert, assistant district attorney, asked the court to make changes to his bond to either include some conditions or even revoke it.
His bond originally was set by a magistrate at $10,000 with no conditions when he turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
Lippert said Connelly had as many as 20 pending cases before he was charged Tuesday, including a driving while impaired charge and an assault charge.
The majority of the cases were traffic charges, Barkley said, but there was a driving while impaired charge and an assault charge pending under Connelly’s name.
Barkley told the court that he understood the state’s plea for bond conditions or revocation, but that he didn’t want to proceed with a revocation without Connelly’s attorney present.
Instead, Barkley put the following stipulations on Connelly’s bond:
He can’t be in possession of a firearm.
He can’t leave Burke County without permission unless it is to visit his children in Caldwell County.
He can’t have contact with any of the victims in any of his pending cases.
Barkley set May 20 as Connelly’s next court date, where the court is set to hear more about potentially revoking Connelly’s bond or adding more conditions to it.
Connelly, a felon with previous convictions that include habitual misdemeanor assault, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and larceny from the person, declined to comment to The News Herald outside of court Thursday.
“I have nothing to say to you,” Connelly said.
