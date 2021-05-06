Connelly gets bond conditions, new court date for potential revocation

The man charged in the shooting death of a homeless man’s dog Sunday had conditions added to his bond and received a new court date Thursday.

Markus Levar Connelly, 39, has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and a felony count of weapon possession by a felon in the Sunday shooting death of DJ, a 10-year-old pit bull mix who belonged to Bennett Deaton.

Connelly made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday in Burke County District Court, held at the Foothills Higher Education Center on Sterling Street in Morganton.

Judge Wesley W. Barkley appointed Morganton lawyer Wayne Clontz to defend Connelly on the new charges.

Clontz, however, had left court before he was appointed to the case.

Michelle Lippert, assistant district attorney, asked the court to make changes to his bond to either include some conditions or even revoke it.

His bond originally was set by a magistrate at $10,000 with no conditions when he turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

Lippert said Connelly had as many as 20 pending cases before he was charged Tuesday, including a driving while impaired charge and an assault charge.

