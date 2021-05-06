 Skip to main content
Connelly gets bond conditions, new court date for potential revocation
The man charged in the shooting death of a homeless man’s dog Sunday had conditions added to his bond and received a new court date Thursday.

Markus Levar Connelly, 39, has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and a felony count of weapon possession by a felon in the Sunday shooting death of DJ, a 10-year-old pit bull mix who belonged to Bennett Deaton.

Connelly made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday in Burke County District Court, held at the Foothills Higher Education Center on Sterling Street in Morganton.

Judge Wesley W. Barkley appointed Morganton lawyer Wayne Clontz to defend Connelly on the new charges.

Clontz, however, had left court before he was appointed to the case.

Michelle Lippert, assistant district attorney, asked the court to make changes to his bond to either include some conditions or even revoke it.

His bond originally was set by a magistrate at $10,000 with no conditions when he turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

Lippert said Connelly had as many as 20 pending cases before he was charged Tuesday, including a driving while impaired charge and an assault charge.

The majority of the cases were traffic charges, Barkley said, but there was a driving while impaired charge and an assault charge pending under Connelly’s name.

Barkley told the court that he understood the state’s plea for bond conditions or revocation, but that he didn’t want to proceed with a revocation without Connelly’s attorney present.

Instead, Barkley put the following stipulations on Connelly’s bond:

He can’t be in possession of a firearm.

He can’t leave Burke County without permission unless it is to visit his children in Caldwell County.

He can’t have contact with any of the victims in any of his pending cases.

Barkley set May 20 as Connelly’s next court date, where the court is set to hear more about potentially revoking Connelly’s bond or adding more conditions to it.

Connelly, a felon with previous convictions that include habitual misdemeanor assault, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and larceny from the person, declined to comment to The News Herald outside of court Thursday.

“I have nothing to say to you,” Connelly said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter. Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at shall@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

AP Top Stories May 6

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ
Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ

“I had this one picture, one where we was up at the lake and we was walking down this dirt road into the sun and you could see the silver ripples off the lake,” Deaton said. “He was just looking up at me and I’m looking down at him and it’s just like, that’s love. That’s true love.”

