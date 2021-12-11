Connelly Springs man faces child porn charge

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has received a child sex charge for allegedly possessing child porn.

Zachary Lee Thomas, 26, of 7329 Rockhaven Ave. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge against Thomas came after BCSO detectives received a cyber tip from the International Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, the release said.

The warrant for Thomas’ arrest accused him of receiving, exchanging and soliciting videos of victims with approximate ages of 2 years old to 14 years old engaged in sexual activity.

Thomas doesn’t appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond, the BCSO release said. He had his first court appearance Thursday.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Department of Public Safety K-9 officer and Burke County EMS all assisted with the case.