Connelly Springs man faces child sex charge
Connelly Springs man faces child sex charge

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A Connelly Springs man is facing a felony child sex charge.

Romero

Guadalupe Bravo Romero, 51, of 3178 Texs Fish Camp Road in Connelly Springs, was charged Friday with felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO investigators received a report Aug. 27 of possible criminal activity involving a child, the release said.

After an investigation, investigators obtained a warrant for Romero’s arrest Friday and he was taken into custody without incident.

No further information about the crime was released.

Romero was issued a $10,000 secured bond and has a court date set for Monday.

