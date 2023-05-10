Three people were charged Tuesday night after police say they broke into a vacant home in Morganton.

Jeffrey William Cropf, 33, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and served with two outstanding orders for arrest, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Also charged were 32-year-old Kimberly Michelle Farinella and 61-year-old Jimmy Carl Wyatt, who were charged with a count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering and damage to property, the release said.

The charges came after officers were dispatched to a vacant home on South College Street around 8:20 p.m., the press release said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the three individuals had forced entry into the vacant home, the release said.

Cropf’s bond was set at $3,000 secured, and he has a court date set for May 25. Farinella and Wyatt had their bonds set at $1,000 each, and both are due in court Aug. 4, the press release said.