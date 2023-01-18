Cops: Arrest warrant scams making the rounds again

Cops are warning residents not to fall for arrest warrant scams going around.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety said in a release Wednesday it has received multiple complaints about scammers identifying themselves as law enforcement officers, then demanding payment via gift cards or prepaid debit cards to avoid arrest.

“Law enforcement will never call you to inform you about a warrant and demand payment of any kind,” the department said in the news release.

If someone really had a warrant, officers instead would come knock on their door to serve it and they would never demand money, gift cards, money transfers or crypto currency as payment to avoid arrest, MDPS said in the release.

The department wanted to remind residents that callers can manipulate phone numbers to make it look like they’re calling from a government agency. They encouraged anyone with concerns to look up the agency’s phone number and call them directly.

They also said to never share personal information with anyone who contacts you. Legitimate officers will never tell anyone to pay them to avoid arrest, and government agencies wouldn’t call, text or email to demand payment “out of the blue.”

They said anyone with questions or who needs to file a report can call the department at 828-437-1211 to speak with an officer. Reports also should be filed with reportfraud.ftc.gov and www.ic3.gov to help federal authorities stop scammers. Anyone making a report will need to provide as much of the following information as possible:

The date and time of the call.

The person and agency the scammer used.

What they wanted the person to do, pay or share, including amounts.

The phone number that displayed on the screen when the scammer called. The department said even fake numbers can help law enforcement track down scammers.