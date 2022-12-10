Cops: Man assaults CVS employee, officers after trespassing call

What started out as a misdemeanor trespassing call ended with a man landing at least three felony charges after police say he attacked them Wednesday morning.

Justin Alexander Rudisill, 34, homeless, was charged with three counts of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official, two counts of misdemeanor resisting an officer and a count of misdemeanor simple assault, according to information from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The incident all began Wednesday morning shortly after 11:30 a.m. when CVS employees at the store on North Green Street requested officers respond because Rudisill was trespassing on the property, said MDPS Capt. Tim Corriveau.

Rudisill already had been banned from CVS, and has been banned from multiple properties around town for trespassing, law enforcement sources told The News Herald.

When a store employee approached Rudisill, a disturbance ensued that led to him knocking over several displays in the store and assaulting the employee, Corriveau said.

Rudisill left the store before officers arrived, but they found him shortly after at Burke Mission Station, Corriveau said.

Things started to get hairy at that point.

MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant reviewed body-worn camera footage from the incident and told The News Herald officers had approached Rudisill and when they told him to take his hands out of his pockets, he spontaneously attacked them.

Whisnant said Rudisill tried to tackle officers and struggled with them when they took him to the ground. He spit on them three times, leading to the three counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, and officers had to turn his head to the side to get him in handcuffs, Whisnant said. Rudisill’s face and the officers’ hands and knees ended up getting scraped in the process.

The struggle left an officer injured and out of work for an undetermined amount of time, Whisnant said.

This is far from Rudisill’s first run-in with the law.

Since April 8, Rudisill has been arrested nine times, Whisnant said, with other charges ranging from multiple counts of trespassing to assaulting an officer.

Rudisill’s criminal record dates as far back as 2007, when he was convicted of resisting an officer and drunk and disorderly, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. He also has convictions of possessing stolen goods, breaking and entering, larceny, breaking and entering vending machines, habitual breaking and entering and assault on a female, NCDPS records showed.

He has several charges still pending in the court system, including possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and larceny, according to a records available at the Burke County Courthouse.

Rudisill still was in jail Friday evening under a total $42,500 secured bond. He’s due back in court Friday. Additional charges are possible.