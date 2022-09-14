Cops: Man waved knife at employees after jumping in woman's car

A man ended up with several charges after police said he tried to steal a cart full of merchandise, then jumped in a woman’s car and waved a knife at her and loss prevention officers Wednesday morning.

Cody Allen Hunt, 39, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury with a deadly weapon, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny, according to records from the Burke County Jail.

The arrest came after officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to Denny’s on Burkemont Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man trying to steal a person’s car and stab employees, said MDPS Lt. W. Lackey.

Hunt, who was in handcuffs and being placed into a patrol car when a News Herald reporter arrived at the scene, agreed to an interview through the barred window of the patrol car.

In his telling of events, which has been summarized in print because of the profanity he used throughout the interview, loss prevention staff at Rural King cornered him near the fire exit of the store and forced him outside with a shopping cart full of merchandise. The full video interview is available at www.morganton.com.

He said he ran from the store toward Buff’s Tire, where he said he was hit with some kind of hammer before running from there to Denny’s.

When he got to Denny’s, Hunt said he tried to run into the restaurant but an employee wouldn’t let him in. He said he locked himself in a car parked behind the restaurant because he feared for his life.

Pamela Phillips, the Denny’s employee whose car Hunt jumped inside, said she saw Hunt running toward the restaurant from Buff’s Tire when she went to move her car from behind the restaurant to let a food delivery truck park there.

She said when she wouldn’t let Hunt in the restaurant, Hunt jumped in her car and tried to crank it. Phillips said the keys weren’t in the car and he tried to get out of the car. She said she and loss prevention officers held the car doors shut while Hunt stabbed a knife in their direction.

Lackey said their investigation found Hunt had racked up more than $1,500 worth of merchandise in a cart at Rural King and tried to make an escape out of the fire exit doors.

Loss prevention staff caught up to Hunt when he jumped in the bed of a pickup truck and tried to escape that way, but the owner of the pickup truck told him to get out of the truck, Lackey said.

Hunt ran from the truck and to Buff’s Tire, where he grabbed a can of brake fluid and sprayed it toward the Rural King loss prevention officers who had given chase, Lackey said.

Hunt then ran from Buff’s Tire to Denny’s, where he jumped in a car parked behind the restaurant and slid into the driver’s seat. Lackey said that’s where officers found him after the owner of the car and loss prevention officers detained him by holding the doors shut.

Hunt complained to officers about an injury from a hammer, but Lackey said Hunt was the only person armed with a hammer. Officers asked him if he wanted EMS to respond to the scene to check his injuries, but he declined, Lackey said.

Hunt told The News Herald he should’ve only been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting, but a magistrate saw it differently, resulting in the two felonies and two misdemeanor charges lodged against him. He was being held under a total $24,000 secured bond with his next court date set for Friday.