Cops seize more than 50 guns from felon’s home, business

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators seized more than 50 guns from a man’s home and business last week.

Jeffrey Todd Parker, 52, of 8641 Parker Ave., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Parker’s home got on the sheriff’s office’s radar after a breaking, entering and larceny was reported to the Long View Police Department, the release said. Long View officers identified the individuals responsible for the crime, and learned that some of the property had been sold to someone in Burke County.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office collaborated with other agencies and learned Parker had bought or traded items to obtain the stolen property and multiple firearms, the release said. They learned that Parker was storing the property at his home on Parker Avenue and at his business, Parker’s Custom Furniture/Unique Design, on U.S. 70 in Hildebran, it said.

Investigators simultaneously served search warrants June 1 on both properties, and ended up seizing a total of 53 firearms, the release said.

Parker has previous felony convictions of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He also has misdemeanor convictions of resisting an officer and damage to property, the website showed.

He was held under a $25,000 secured bond, the release said. The North Carolina Judicial Branch has Parker listed to appear in court again June 30.