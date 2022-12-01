Cops: Teen stabs brother in the head with pocket knife

An 18-year-old landed a felony charge after a domestic dispute Wednesday night.

Danny Donaldo Ortiz-Ortiz, 18, of Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charge came after MDPS officers were dispatched to 200 East View St. around 10:10 p.m. for a 911 hang up, according to the release and a copy of the arrest report.

Officers learned a juvenile had been stabbed in the head with a pocket knife, the release said.

The juvenile was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton where they were treated and released.

Detectives responded to the scene to help with the investigation, and Ortiz-Ortiz was taken into custody, the release said.

His bond was set at $5,000 secured and he was due to appear in court Thursday morning.