 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Cops: Teen stabs brother in the head with pocket knife

  • Updated
  • 0

An 18-year-old landed a felony charge after a domestic dispute Wednesday night.

Danny Donaldo Ortiz-Ortiz, 18, of Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charge came after MDPS officers were dispatched to 200 East View St. around 10:10 p.m. for a 911 hang up, according to the release and a copy of the arrest report.

Officers learned a juvenile had been stabbed in the head with a pocket knife, the release said.

The juvenile was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton where they were treated and released.

Detectives responded to the scene to help with the investigation, and Ortiz-Ortiz was taken into custody, the release said.

People are also reading…

His bond was set at $5,000 secured and he was due to appear in court Thursday morning.

Danny Donaldo Ortiz-Ortiz.jpg

Ortiz-Ortiz
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William condemns 'unacceptable' comments made by royal aide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert