Cops to be out in full force for holiday weekend

Drunk drivers, seat belt violators and speeders, beware: Local law enforcement officers plan to be out in full force this holiday weekend.

Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said the city department plans to hone-in its enforcement on driving while impaired, speeding and seat belt violations this Independence Day weekend, and said drivers should expect to see license-checking stations set up across the city.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also will be hitting the streets, on the hunt for clear-cut, substantial violations of state laws and looking for motorists who may need assistance, said NCSHP 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell.

“When someone drinks alcohol, the first thing, the very first thing affected by the consumption of alcohol is judgement,” Stell said. “So if they don’t have a plan in place to provide for a sober, licensed driver to get them where they need to go, when that judgement is impaired, unfortunately, a lot of the times, they take it upon themselves to try and get themselves where they need to go.”

That’s when people find themselves performing standardized field sobriety tests on the side of the road, or worse – in a wreck that could leave themselves or another person seriously hurt or even dead.

It might be tempting to push the pedal to the metal when trying to get from point A to point B, especially when traffic starts to get heavy, but Stell encouraged drivers to be patient. Speed is often a factor in crashes, including in fatal wrecks involving impairment.

“As we are the other 364 days of the year, we will be out there enforcing speed violations,” Stell said.

Troopers also will be on the prowl for seatbelt violations.

“With all the safety features we have inside our vehicles now – you know, with energy absorbing properties and bumpers and dashboards and side airbags, airbags at the knees, passenger side airbags – if you’re not restrained, then those safety features are not nearly as beneficial for you,” Stell said. “You can get thrown around the vehicle and ejected from the vehicle.”

He said drivers also should make sure their passengers are properly restrained, especially the youngsters.

“It’s not just throwing on a seatbelt, it’s also making sure your children and minors are properly restrained,” Stell said. “This is also a good time to remind people that your child, who is not yet 8 years old or 80 pounds … he or she is required to be in a child restraint.”

Adults in the backseat also need to be restrained, Stell said. He said a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed the dangers of adults in the rear passenger area of vehicles riding without a seatbelt.

“You get 150-200-pound person in the backseat that’s not buckled up and they go flying,” Stell said. “That 200 pounds, it can become 2,000 pounds, depending on the speed of the vehicle. And so they get bounced around the vehicle and they can cause serious injury to other occupants who are restrained.”

Summer is when bad tires start to reveal themselves, Stell said, and with the North Carolina heat and humidity in full force, he said troopers want to make sure travelers get to their destinations safely.

He said drivers who experience car trouble should pull their vehicle as far off the road as possible, and even into the grass if they can and make sure to turn on their four-way flashers.

Motorists should take their families out of the car and wait on help as far off the road as possible. If it’s too hot and motorists need to stay in the air conditioning, Stell said to make sure all occupants of the vehicle keep their seatbelts on in case someone hits their vehicle while they’re waiting for help.

He said drivers should pay attention to where they are in case they need to call for help, but the phone should always be kept away when driving.

“Stay off the phone, please keep your eyes on the road,” Stell said. “There’s three types of distractions: visual, manual and cognitive. A visual distraction is anything that takes your eyes off the roads, a manual distraction is anything that takes your hand off the wheel and a cognitive distraction is anything that takes your mind off what you’re doing, which is driving. Messing with your cellphone, texting, looking for music, anything, combines all three of those distractions – and it’s illegal.”

Call 911 or *HP to report impaired drivers.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

