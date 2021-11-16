Cops: Ulta heist part of a ‘criminal enterprise’

Brown said investigators believe Barrett is tied to a larger crime ring, but it’s not yet clear whether it’s the same crime ring that targeted the South Carolina store.

“I think that it’s a criminal enterprise,” Brown said. “It’s a group of people working together that are stealing this and selling it to make profit.”

MDPS is working with multiple other agencies in its investigation into the Sunday theft.

“This is happening in multiple locations,” Brown said. “There’s several cases going on in South Carolina, Greenville, Charlotte, North Carolina, they’re hitting multiple stores, and it’s not just limited to Ulta. They’re hitting multiple stores.”

Local resident Karen Fortune told reporters Tuesday that she would have never imagined perfume to be the target of an organized crime ring.

“I would never think they would do that, you know?” Fortune said. “(They’re) only hurting themselves and making prices go up higher and higher than they should be. It’s already hard out here.”

Her sister, Debra McElrath, was in the store buying a bottle of perfume that retails for more than $100 for 3.4 US fluid ounces of product while Fortune was being interviewed.