Cops: Woman had 1 pound of meth, plus marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine

A Morganton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after an investigation Friday.

Angela Santana, 43, of 121 View St., Morganton, was charged with trafficking opium/heroin and trafficking methamphetamine, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS officers received a call around 12:30 p.m. to assist probation and parole officers at Santana’s home on View Street, Brown said.

When they got there, they recovered about a pound of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of marijuana with some of it individually packaged, 77 pressed fentanyl pills, 15 grams of fentanyl that hadn’t been pressed into pills and a gram of cocaine, Brown said.

Santana had previously been arrested May 23 on drug trafficking charges after a search then by probation and parole officers turned up 54 grams of methamphetamine and 19 grams of fentanyl, information previously reported by The News Herald said.

No probable cause was presented at a hearing in June so the charges were dropped. That’s typical in felony cases while prosecutors and law enforcement officers seek indictments by a grand jury, something Brown said MDPS investigators plan to do for the May charges.

Santana previously was in the newspaper for a June story on abatement action the city of Morganton took against a property owned by her father.

Authorities told the newspaper then they’d been inundated with more than 120 complaints about the home since 2014.

Santana currently is on probation for a 2021 conviction of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

She was held under a $250,000 secured bond with a court date set for Monday for her newest charges, Brown said.

More charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.