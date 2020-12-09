Couple charged with rape of child

A Morganton couple has been charged after police say they raped a child.

Wilbur James Robert Frasher Jr., 33, of 222 Pleasant View Loop in Morganton, was charged with statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, and Madison Diana Crisp, 21, of the same address, was charged with statutory sexual offense of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Charges against Frasher and Crisp came after MDPS detectives launched an investigation into a statutory sex offense with a minor in November, the release said.

Frasher and Crisp were arrested Tuesday night, according to MDPS arrest records.

The victim was not the couple’s child, but the couple was familiar with the victim prior to the offense, said Lt. J. Brown with MDPS.

Frasher and Crisp both were held under $100,000 secured bonds with court dates set for Thursday, the release said.

Neither Frasher or Crisp appeared to have previous criminal convictions, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.