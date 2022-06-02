Couple facing charges after more than 1 pound of meth found at Motel 6

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A couple is facing charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in a pair of motel rooms Wednesday.

Charles David Gilmore Jr., 32, of Statesville, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine level three, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, along with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Also charged was 37-year-old Kinglsey Michelle Perkins of Granite Falls, who was charged with felony probation violation and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear.

The charges came after BCSO narcotics investigators conducting surveillance at the Motel 6 in Connelly Springs saw Gilmore, who had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, at the motel, the release said.

They took him into custody, searched him and found a stolen handgun and methamphetamine, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed that he was staying at the motel with Perkins, his girlfriend, who also had outstanding warrants for her arrest, the release said.

Investigators searched two different motel rooms and found 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash and three guns, one of which had been reported stolen, the release said.

Gilmore has previous felony convictions of interfering with an electronic monitoring device, possession of a firearm by a felon, malicious conduct by a prisoner and common law robbery, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Perkins also has previous convictions, which include felony charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, cheats or services, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and larceny, NCDPS records showed.

Gilmore is being held under no bond for the drug and gun charges, and was issued a $40,000 secured bond for his felony probation violation, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office. Perkins was held under a total $30,000 secured bond, the release said.

Gilmore was due in court Thursday, and Perkins is due in court Monday, the release said.