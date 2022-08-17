Court docs: Man stopped in Burke gets federal weapon charge

WINSTON-SALEM – Documents filed in federal court alleges one of the men stopped in Burke County on Tuesday now is facing a federal weapons charge.

A criminal complaint was filed against Alder Alfonso Marin, 25, on a charge of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to court documents filed late Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Forsyth County.

Court documents and News Herald sources indicate Marin was one of two men stopped on Interstate 40 westbound near Causby and Kathy roads Tuesday afternoon. The identity of the other driver has not been confirmed.

Law enforcement sources have told The News Herald the stops were in connection to the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11, though no one has been formally charged in relation to Byrd’s killing yet.

The charge Marin currently is being held on stems from a July 14, 2021, traffic stop in Chapel Hill, according to federal court documents.

The court documents say a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stopped a gold Cadillac with a fictitious tag in Chapel Hill.

The trooper saw the driver, who later was identified as Marin, trying to look back to see where the trooper was as he approached the car. Concerned about Marin’s behavior, the court documents said the trooper approached the vehicle from the passenger side of the car to surprise the driver.

Court documents said the trooper could see Marin turning to look over his left shoulder with his right hand shoved between his seat and the center console. The trooper ordered Marin to show him his hands and Marin complied, putting his hands on the steering wheel.

The trooper ordered Marin not to move and reached between the console and seat, retrieving a Beretta pistol loaded with a round in the chamber, the court documents said.

Marin was detained, and an additional magazine and an extended magazine were seized from the glove box in the car. Marin didn’t have a driver’s license, the vehicle had an inspection violation and the registration on the vehicle was fictitious. He was cited for carrying a concealed firearm, federal court documents said.

Marin was stopped Tuesday in the same vehicle, the court documents said, and was in possession of a Mexican identification card.

He admitted to authorities he entered the United States illegally, according to court documents, and law enforcement officers on Tuesday sent a photo of Marin to the trooper from the 2021 traffic stop to confirm his identity.

The trooper confirmed Marin’s identity, and a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation filed a criminal complaint against Marin in United States District Court.

Again, no one has been charged in connection with Byrd’s death in the late evening hours of Aug. 11, though sources said the Burke County traffic stops were connected to the homicide investigation.

Byrd, 48, was gunned down on a dark stretch of Battle Bridge Road in Raleigh, according to a previous story from the Associated Press. Another deputy found him shot outside of his patrol vehicle, with his K-9 still inside the car, after Byrd didn’t respond to multiple attempts to reach him.

The AP reported it appeared something had caught Byrd’s attention because his car was positioned as if to illuminate something. He had responded to a domestic call earlier in the night less than a mile away from where he was found shot.

Authorities in Wake County still are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person or people responsible for his death. The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Byrd’s death.