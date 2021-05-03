Crime roundup (April 11-17)

The following charges were served on Sunday, April 11:
» Mario Donsha Connelly, 35, of 1220 Crescent Woods, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date was set for June 4.
» Charles Richard Wells, 35, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $22,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 12:
» Jerry Carl Fisher Sr., 78, of 1788 Tellis Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for May 10.
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 30, of 2995 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 10.
» Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of 2255 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count each of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Samuel James Hensley, 23, of 1499 70 W., in Valdese, was charged with two felony counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $41,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 27.
» Kaitlin Nicole Hensley, 29, of 1499 70 W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 1.
» Bryan Garry Roark, 39, of 2591 Country Meadows, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Caleb Glenn Oxentine, 32, of 1430 Ivory Pass, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $400 cash bond.
» Dylan Shane Teeters, 30, of 4636 Oak Hill School Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for May 4.
» Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His court date was set for May 17.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 13:
» Rebecca Ann Conley, 35, of 1570 Probst Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Justin Wayne Hatley, 21, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 21.
» Allan Robert Wells III, 27, of 1763 Suburban Drive, 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His court date was set for May 14.
» Gary Wayne Hester, 69, of 305 E. Meeting St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for May 14.
» Elizabeth Leanne Hayes, 20, of 475 Bryant Road, 19, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and communicating threats. She was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond and released. Her court date was set for May 7.
» Clayton Zachariah Stamey, 31, of 721 Griffin Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold secured bond. His court date was set for April 29.
» Gary Wayne Hurt, 38, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 17.
» Kannon Matthew Bilodeau, 23, of 434 Casar Belwood Road, in Lawndale, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 13.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 14:
» Chris Allen Byrd, 58, of 997 Bethel Ridge Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Wesley Dean Penley, 39, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for May 24.
» Robert Lee Johnson, 34, of 3900 Cook Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 7.
» Mary Jackson Rasnick, 66, of 2395 U.S. 70 E., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
» Travis Brandon Ford, 39, of 134 Brentwood Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
» Kaitlan Leigh Causby, 24, of Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Cynthia Anne Lambert, 29, of 119-A Myrtle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for May 27.
» Jessica Marie Sprouse, 32, of 1200 Harrison Carswell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 17.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 15:
» Tasha Nicole Barnes, 36, of 5484 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. Her court date was set for May 28.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, second-degree trespassing, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Megan Nicole Prather, 23, of 4383 Otto Reynolds Road, in Crouse, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 5.
» Perry Randall Ray, 61, of 4950 Morrison Place, in Granite Falls, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 11.
» Cody Steven Cottrell, 24, of 1066 Park Lane Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 17.
» Joshua Roy Hughes, 28, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and larceny by changing price tag and one felony count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substances, larceny by trick and larceny by destroying antitheft device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 16:
» Darrell Anthony Stevens, 35, of 2113 Frontier Way N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one felony count each of larceny of property and injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,500 secured bond.
» Jonas Kelly Dellinger, 27, of 2729 England Way, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for May 17.
» Gretchen Kristin Wallace, 31, of 4014 Chambers Chapel Circle, in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for May 13.
» James David Cregg, 44, of 1010 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony failure to register or report change of address as required by a sex offender and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Eugene Anthony, 37, of 5727 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of 1090 Hunters St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 10.
» Marc Eugene Dunn II, 34, of 310 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His court date was set for May 27.
» Michael James Chapman, 50, of 5550 White Oaks Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to register or report change of address as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 17.
» Daniel Ray Raper, 52, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Nichole Kincaid, 34, of 2416 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 12.
» Andrew Tiresay Dula, 51, of 119 Calvary Place N.W., 11, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His court date was set for June 7.
» Anthony Little, 34, of 6439 E. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault and communicating threats. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
» Linda Charlene Brown, 62, of 1798 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,500 unsecured bond and released. Her court date was set for June 11.
» Clara Amalia Lopez, 39, of 446 N. Green St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor permitting an unlicensed driver to drive. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for June 11.
» Davey Alexander Cartner, 27, of 1336 26th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for May 10.
» Michael William McNeill, 55, of 5809 Hubert Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 10.
» Maynor Wilfredo Lopez, 35, of 446 N. Green St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for May 24.
The following charges were served on Saturday, April 17:
» Domingo Pablo Francisco, 57, of 213 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for June 7.
» Xavier Tyrone Horton, 32, of 459 Arlington Circle N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, four felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon and one felony count each of trafficking drugs, maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and possession of a weapon by mass destruction. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $116,000 secured bond.
» Brenden Kyle Avery, 29, of 117 Gant St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Michelle Henderson Day, 43, of 230 River St., in High Shoals, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for May 27.
» Kristen Renee Fox, 24, of 2709 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 7.
» Quincey Allen Johnson, 54, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail premises. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Chariety Dannielle Key, 35, of 240 6th St. S.W., B4, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Eric Eugene Holland, 57, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for May 24.
» Floyd Everett Bethea, 44, of 305 W. Union St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for May 17.