Crime roundup (April 11-17)

» Joshua Roy Hughes, 28, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and larceny by changing price tag and one felony count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substances, larceny by trick and larceny by destroying antitheft device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

The following charges were served on Friday, April 16:

» Darrell Anthony Stevens, 35, of 2113 Frontier Way N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one felony count each of larceny of property and injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,500 secured bond.

» Jonas Kelly Dellinger, 27, of 2729 England Way, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for May 17.

» Gretchen Kristin Wallace, 31, of 4014 Chambers Chapel Circle, in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for May 13.