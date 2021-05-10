Crime roundup (April 18-24)

» Suhey Arandia Juarez, 22, of 2000 Wicker Motor Home Park, Lot 7, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for June 7.

» Jessie Alan Clark, 39, of 4225 Poplar Lake Drive, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 27.

» Roger Dennis Denton, 63, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 cash bond. His trial date was set for May 13.

The following charges were served on Friday, April 23:

» Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and one misdemeanor count each of speeding in excess of 15 mph of the posted limit, reckless driving to endanger, driving during revocation, failure to heed light or siren and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.