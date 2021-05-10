Crime roundup (April 18-24)

The following charges were served on Sunday, April 18:
» William Antjuan Hardy, 42, of 531 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving left of center. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for June 25.
» Julio Javier Cristobal, 20, of 109 Tucker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired, open container after consuming and hit and run involving property damage. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for May 24.
» Christopher Lee Wolfe, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Patrick Robinson, 20, of 210 Steakhouse Road, Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Jason Wayne Cameron, 38, of 1656 Scenic View Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $267 cash bond and released.
» Joshua Shane Ivey, 29, of 2990 Bridges Ave., Lot 3, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,474 cash bond and released.
» Jayden Marcquis Jenkins, 18, of 210 Falls St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for June 25.
» Linda Hernandez Bonilla, 42, of 2509 NC 18- US 64, Lot 57, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 19:
» Mark Alford McSheffrey, 59, of 7372 Della Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» James Boyd Woodard, 25, of 1219 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 28.
» Deshonda Lynn Hamby, 45, of 2636 Fairwood Drive, in Hudson, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 17.
» Holly Renee Saulman, 42, of 329 Causby Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released.
» Brian Nicholas White, 34, of 2191 Cedar Trail, in Morganton, was charged with felony obstruction of justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5283 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Joshua David Adams, 37, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Wesley Jacob Jordan, 33, of 312 Brookwood Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Michael Scott Skelton, 39, of 2509 NC 18- US 64, Lot 58, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 28.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 20:
» Billie Leann Henley, 36, of 101 Camellia Garden St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for May 17.
» James Robert Hughes, 37, of 146 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting concealment of goods. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $48,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 27.
» Johnny Lee Berry, 54, of 154 Ribet Ave. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Billy Ray Swink, 34, of 2698 Antioch Road, 14, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Megan Marie Melott, 35, of 1529 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 27.
» Joshua Clayton Anthony, 35, of 700 Salem Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 28.
» Bo Thomas Cook, 32, of 2673 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 7.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 21:
» Xavier Dontay Dula, 29, of 1844 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $171.88 secured bond and released.
» James Earl Saulmon, 38, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer or employee and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 7.
» Mikayla Ann Saul, 20, of 236 Victorian Lane, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» William Shane Patton, 43, of 2929 Playmore Beach Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» Dallas Lee McGuire, 19, of 6946 Nolden Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond and released.
» Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of 109 Woodlea Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Alexander Hilton Murray, 25, of 2353 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $750 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 14.
» Xavier Dontay Dula, 29, of 1844 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substances and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.
» Austen Michael Collins, 25, of 103 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 12.
» Lisa Layton Futral, 42, of 107 Wilson Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for May 13.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 22:
» Kevin Dwayne Holland, 53, of 110 Garrison Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Ashley Nicole Dunford, 29, of 225 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 15.
» Logan Taylor Smith, 25, of 117 Jim Grady Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Vincente Omar Forney, 32, of 104 Robey St., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Suhey Arandia Juarez, 22, of 2000 Wicker Motor Home Park, Lot 7, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for June 7.
» Jessie Alan Clark, 39, of 4225 Poplar Lake Drive, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 27.
» Roger Dennis Denton, 63, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 cash bond. His trial date was set for May 13.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 23:
» Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and one misdemeanor count each of speeding in excess of 15 mph of the posted limit, reckless driving to endanger, driving during revocation, failure to heed light or siren and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
» Mary Elizabeth Ervin, 26, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 21.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 26, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
» Jason Wayne Cameron, 38, of 1656 Scenic View Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Adam Michael Hudson, 32, of 2180 Green Haven Park Road, Lot 2, in Valdese, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 14.
» Ruby Marie Lieb, 50, of 6591 Lost Key Drive, Lot 3, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 20.
» Ronnie David Melton, 30, of 4130 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 27.
» Nicholas Sean Turner, 31, of 4481 Mount Hebron Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 21.
» Alexjandro Jermaine Kay, 44, of 2672 Villa Woods Lane, in Granite Falls, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond.
» Rusty Blu Lynn, 42, of 4546 Foxs Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor out of county warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 21.
» Allen Lee Henson, 50, of 4921 Laurel Creek St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, April 24:
» Heather Nicole Hinton, 30, of 3150 Twilight Lane, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, stoplight violation and driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for June 28.
» Joshua Wayne Farris, 35, of 5721 Farris Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, breaking or entering, damage to personal property and drunk, intoxicated or disruptive in public. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 28.
» Jay Cee Houck, 25, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 17.
» Alfredo Rudy Aguilar, 22, of 211 Morgan Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Irene Lucinda Gabriel-Aguilar, 19, of 211 Morgan Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and damage to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Roger Dylan Regan, 21, of 2291 29th Ave. Drive N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and speeding in excess of 15 mph over the posted limit. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.