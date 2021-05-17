Crime roundup (April 25 to May 1)

The following charges were served on Sunday, April 25:
» Chad Earnest Miller, 43, of 107 Edgewood Ave., 11, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 cash bond.
» Eugene Benjamin Johnson IV, 24, of 2141 Millstone Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 27.
» Linda Nicole Gladden, 32, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering, violating a domestic violence protection order and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 21.
» Jeffery Daniel Rudisill, 36, of 6129 Birdview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor affray and drunk, intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Carl Eugene Travis, 48, of 1012 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 20.
» Donnie Lee Jones, 28, of 1930 Moon Valley Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony first or second-degree forced burglary, felony larceny after breaking or entering and misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 26:
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 34, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Austin Jack Holcombe, 23, of 206 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor filing a false police report. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released.
» Haleigh Marie Ware, 30, of 2073 CC Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 7.
» Michael Edward Monn, 28, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 17.
» James Robert Hughes, 37, of 146 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 11.
» Jack Edward Cresawn, 63, of 722 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 27:
» Joshua Khalil Debrow, 29, of 3524 Homestead Drive, E, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
» London Eli Kelly, 27, of 4008 Williams Loop, in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Crystal Gail Moses, 38, of 5602 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 27.
» Vincente Omar Forney, 32, of 104 Robey St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was released back into custody with a written promise for this charge.
» Kristin Renee Fox, 24, of 2709 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony speeding to elude arrest. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Lacy Jae Sholar, 39, of 147 Owl Hollow Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 19.
» William Cecil Abee III, 36, of 12 Hawk Ridge Drive, in Spring Lake, NC, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for June 11.
» Matthew Howard, 32, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 28:
» Jaclyn Dale Strickland, 55, of 4390 Knotting Hill Drive, in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 7.
» Danny Edward Yates, 21, of 7200 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 24.
» Robert Lee Benfield, 28, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Jaydon Leana Ervin, 19, of 209 S. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 24.
» Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of 109 Woodlea Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 24.
» Marty Allen Wise, 49, of 3035 8th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 24.
» Amanda Diane Bailey, 36, of 907 Bethel Village Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 4.
» Shana Neco McElrath, 34, of 3935 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 29:
» Lacey Nicole Coffey, 23, of 2520 Burke Smokey Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and child abuse. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Ricardo Alberto-Temaj Perez, 44, of 211 North St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 18.
» Agustin Rodriguez Sanabria, 49, of 7149 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 21.
» Tamara Olson, 60, of 9051 N.C. Highway 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jerry Dean Absher Jr., 36, of 8925 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jeremy Dylan Fisher, 39, of 3732 18 S., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed and hit and run with property damage involved. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Cody Wayne Ramseur, 31, of 5272 Bob Farr Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 20.
» Jaydon Leana Ervin, 19, of 209 S. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor seat belt violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released.
» Kenneth Dwayne Piercy, 32, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.
» Seneca Ashley Caldwell, 38, of 3935 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» John Corman, 45, of 224 Maple Ave., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Darius Marquis Hunter, 25, of 4605 McAlpine Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, simple assault and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 21.
» Ashley Marie Santes, 32, of 3333 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances and misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. » Joshua Alan Wiles, 35, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 21.
» Eric Daniel Mujica, 29, of 402 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and four counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.
» Esteban Mendoza, 46, of 405 Patton St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation and impeding traffic. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for July 26.
» Timothy Wayne Poole, 47, of 4051 Norman Caraway Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired , reckless driving to endanger, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and assault on a governmental officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.
» Zacharie William Jylland, 26, of 2320 Shade Tree St., 6, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250 cash bond. His trial date was set for May 25.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 30:
» Jose Ortiz Perez, 44, of 237 Maple Place, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, no operator’s license and driving left of center. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for May 17.
» Ashley Marie Parker-Dearstone, 32, of 3333 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Christopher Alan Smith, 45, of 307 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and two felony counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Dustin Rick Durham, 36, of 5000 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Corey Alan McGalliard, 30, of 3175 Ed Bowman St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for May 21.
» James Stacy Morris, 47, of 2015 Hunter Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, no liability insurance, open container of alcohol in the passenger area of vehicle and displaying a fictitious license plate. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of 109 Woodlea Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor aggressive driving. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 21.
» Jeremiah Andrew Turpin, 42, of 2440 Tunnel Road S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 27.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 1:
» Shawn Dupree Corpening, 41, of 2940 Collett Ave., C, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances, . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
» Rebecca Connie Snyder, 39, of 529 Main St. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for June 30.
» Michael Paul Denton Jr., 35, of 3693 Don Johnson Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and released.
» Kevin Lawrence Daniels, 42, of 5226 Windy Woods, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for June 25.
» Devante Kenneth Caldwell, 20, of 2676 Timerill Drive, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of underage consumption of alcohol and possessing an open container in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 16.
» Timothy Paul Bumgarner, 38, of 4376 N.C. 18 S., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.