Crime roundup (April 25 to May 1)

» Jeremiah Andrew Turpin, 42, of 2440 Tunnel Road S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 27.

The following charges were served on Saturday, May 1:

» Shawn Dupree Corpening, 41, of 2940 Collett Ave., C, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances, . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.

» Rebecca Connie Snyder, 39, of 529 Main St. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for June 30.