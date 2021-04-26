Crime roundup (April 4-10)

» James Brandon Thomas, 35, of 2341 Hill Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 30.

» Roger Lee Poarch, 29, of 7342 Ernest St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and failure to work after paid. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 3.

» David Ray Parker, 56, of 7901 Houston Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Ciera Dula, 35, of 300 Michaels St., E, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.

» Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.