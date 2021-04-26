Crime roundup (April 4-10)

The following charges were served on Sunday, April 4:
» Michael Alan Foster, 29, of 109 70 E., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 22.
» Donte Antonio Norwood, 21, of 117 View St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each simple assault, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 30.
» Leann Nichole Saulman, 21, of 4450 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 24.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 5:
» Franklin Laquin Wilkerson, 42, of 170 E. Wilhemenia St., in Marion, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Gregory Bryant, 22, of 2557 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $43,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 26.
» Rodney Eugene McMahan, 43, of Morganton, was charged with felony burning other buildings. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Sherri Gentry Andrews, 61, of 2711 Blowing Rock Blvd., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Terry William Pittman, 54, of 4717 Ruby Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.
» Jaron Wade Pennell, 42, of 3040 2nd Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 29.
» James Brandon Thomas, 35, of 2341 Hill Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 30.
» Roger Lee Poarch, 29, of 7342 Ernest St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and failure to work after paid. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 3.
» David Ray Parker, 56, of 7901 Houston Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Ciera Dula, 35, of 300 Michaels St., E, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Brian Ted Carswell, 47, of 1130 Mountain Breeze Drive, Apt. B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 23.
» Benjamin Simms Herring Jr., 26, of 113 East Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for June 4.
» Semyia Alexis Vannoy, 23, of 2639 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 2.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 6:
» Scotty Dean Eastham, 44, of 2245 70 E., 2, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of unsealed wine or liquor in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Gregory Scott Moore, 54, of 125 Frank Allman Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $35,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 24.
» Rosemary Akers, 66, of 101 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Keith James Ledford, 40, of 6427 Heavner Road, in Vale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 14.
» Christopher Turner, 37, of 326 26th St. Place S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Gregory Lee Lackey, 34, of 6137 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 30.
» Kyle Austin Sanderfer, 29, of 3685 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Dana Smith III, 39, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 17.
» Haley Dawn Evans, 26, of 2194 Bristol Trail, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, communicating threats, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 7:
» Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 34, of 3709 Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.
» Joseph David Self, 49, of 08 Kellers Court, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 10.
» Jordan Izzahrian Johnson, 27, of 3587 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Trey Alexander Ingram, 31, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 26.
» Sherry Ann Farris, 45, of 2289 Fawn Lane, 49, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 17.
» Lindsay Chan Daniel, 28, of 22 Ridgeway Drive, in Asheville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 3.
» Jessica Danelle Fox, 35, of 917 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 17.
» Walter Gene Brown, 58, of 7149 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 24.
» Devante Kenneth Caldwell, 20, of 2676 Timerill Drive, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, speeding and no operators license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 11.
» Dana Smith III, 39, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
» David Alexander Cobb, 30, of 1028 Watermill Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and one count of felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $82,000 secured bond.
» Brittany Pierce Brown, 30, of 103 Lions Hill St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 14.
» Lindsey Dawn Riddle, 31, of 834 Spaulding Road, 304, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jacob Elijah Miller, 25, of 2577 Trenton Park, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 28.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 8:
» Kierra Ann Whited, 32, of 2736 Powell Drive Ext., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for May 13.
» Robert James Fore, 31, of 2736 Powell Drive Ext., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 13.
» David Lee Gross, 31, of 2608 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 30.
» Samuel Lee Howard, 30, of 141 Hicks Memorial Baptist Church Road, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 10.
» Randy Ray Hildebrand, 53, of 1561 Tarheel Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 10.
» Dustin Rick Durham, 36, of 5000 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 10.
» Lesa Lowman Smith, 50, of 906 Jamestown Road, F6, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 14.
» David Lee Gross, 31, of 2608 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $20,000 secured bond.
» Adam Fralin Bechtel, 37, of 1050 Broomley Road, in Charlottesville, VA, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and injury to real property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 10.
» Nicole Renee Evans, 31, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 9:
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyber stalking and threatening phone calls. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 23.
» Randy Lee Teague, 19, of 7095 Wandering Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 29.
» Jessica Diane Withers, 22, of 2498 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 13.
» Frankie James Coleman Jr., 49, of 506 Fourth St. Place S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Cordarro English, 32, of 3305 Junior Fox Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of 1090 Hunters St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100 cash bond. Her trial date was set for April 21.
» Benjamin Isidro Jorge-Xiloj, 23, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a child under 12 years old, assault on a female, breaking or entering and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Carlos Kelly Johnson, 45, of 120 East Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Jonathan David Lynn Jr., 46, of 1931 Tucker St., in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ramon Perez Pascual, 33, of 212 Carbon Dale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for May 17.
The following charges were served on Saturday, April 10:
» Myrian Dashea Reid, 23, of 3864 Briar Drive, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released.
» Selvy Adalid Molina-Oliva, 45, of 526 Prospect St., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Felicia Townsend Cook, 29, of 3060 Spann Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 3.