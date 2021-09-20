Crime roundup (Aug. 1-7)

» Levern Evan Johnson, 30, of 5150 Western Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

» Earl Jason Stewart, 57, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 24.

» Kaylee Elise Arrowood, 32, of 2273 Story St., in Lincolnton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.

» Ashley Nichole Cannon, 35, of 2895 Spring Grove Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.

» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $240 cash bond.

» Sarah Audra Marie Ibrahim, 28, of 414 N. Main St., in Drexel, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 20.