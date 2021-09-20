Crime roundup (Aug. 1-7)

The following charges were served on Sunday, August 1:
» Jessica Anne Yost, 34, of 2055 Hickory Blvd. S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, child abuse and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Oct. 4.
» Larry Christopher York, 49, of 4946 Old N.C. 18, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and one misdemeanor out of county warrant. He was issued a $4,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Devin Levi Johnson, 37, of 5124 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances, felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Michael Allen Wright, 39, of 2271 Shang Lane, B, in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Chrystal Dawn Metcalf, 37, of 1237 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of communicating threats and one misdemeanor count of second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Danny Douglas Wyatt, 54, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» Phillip Wayne Powell, 62, of 3056 N.C. 18- U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Shanreka Norris, 25, of 3991 Silver St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, August 2:
» Amanda Danielle Forth, 30, of 5481 Dewey Sisk Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while impaired. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Sept. 20.
» Jason Keith McGee, 40, of 5193 Old N.C. 18, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Hillard Frankland Ward III, 50, of 5787 Abee Farm St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Sept. 7.
» Wesley Maurice Summers, 53, of 3399 Lytle Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,453 cash bond.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 14.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, August 3:
» Travis Keith Dulaney, 32, of 3845 Piedmont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor threatening phone call. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Kenneth Allen Hall, 42, of 6602 Cub Creek Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with a misdemeanor out of county warrant. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Michael Scott Justice, 56, of 2939 Emerald Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Andrew Michael Prince, 58, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $4,000 secured bond.
» Carly Jane Wade, 32, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Nicholas Scott Hefner, 23, of 1845 16th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 20.
» Abraham Leng Thor, 38, of 205 Morehead St., in Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.
» Gary Tyler Nelson, 29, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one count of larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $27,500 secured bond.
» Jefferey Thomas Owensby, 19, of 3213 RPMS Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» Crystal Alynn Putnam, 34, of 997 Bethel Ridge Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $55 cash bond and released.
» Willard Henry Ebberts, 34, of 3333 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, assault on a female and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 13.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, August 4:
» Jack Lynn Yelton, 53, of 4151 River Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 17.
» Joshua Keith Bartlet, 34, of 3260 Curly Fish Camp Road, in Icard, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and larceny of a firearm. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Benjamin Simms Herring Jr., 26, of 113 East Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony conspiracy. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Megan May McFalls, 31, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Vincent Martell Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Wesley Ray Martin, 35, of 8989 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $284 cash bond.
» Geronimo Maximiliano Gonzalez, 55, of 218 Branch St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 24.
» Harvey Lee Edwards, 43, of 3031 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, expired vehicle registration and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, August 5:
» Jonathan Michael Ryan, 33, of 5078 Millstone Ave., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $36,000 secured bond.
» Kisha Marie Bumgarner, 36, of 7792 George Hildebran School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Richard Owen Smith, 28, of 5615 Wilkies Grove Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 14.
» Adam Thomas Norman, 39, of 3055 Berea Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,656 cash bond.
» David Ray Parker, 56, of 7901 Houston Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Marcus Ray Hurd, 33, of 101 Spainhour St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 29.
» James Walter Hicks, 46, of 4511 Tallent Road, 08, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Aaron Michael Dean, 27, of 2770 17th Ave. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 24.
The following charges were served on Friday, August 6:
» Alexander Alcon Escobar, 20, of 704 S. College St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, underage driving after consuming and stop sign or flashing red light violation. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Nov. 19.
» Zackery Putman, 18, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Shane Allen Poovey, 30, of 107 Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His court date was set for Sept. 24.
» Chelsea Brooke Walker, 30, of 107 Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 24.
» Garrett Michael Lindemann, 29, of 4811 Charlie Crawley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 23.
» Cody Steve Miller, 32, of 1411 Merriman St., in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of burglary tools. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, August 7:
» Jesse Aaron Mathis, 28, of 2444 Waters Hall Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Nov. 12.
» Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Dustin William Farley, 30, of 001 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony chop shop activity, felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.
» Levern Evan Johnson, 30, of 5150 Western Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Earl Jason Stewart, 57, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 24.
» Kaylee Elise Arrowood, 32, of 2273 Story St., in Lincolnton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Ashley Nichole Cannon, 35, of 2895 Spring Grove Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $240 cash bond.
» Sarah Audra Marie Ibrahim, 28, of 414 N. Main St., in Drexel, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 20.