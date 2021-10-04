Crime roundup (Aug. 15-21)

» Matthew McKenley Melton, 28, of 819 Woodlawn Ave. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Cathy Mae Smith, 51, of 193 Hudson Cajah Mountain Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.

» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 4.

The following charges were served on Saturday, August 21:

» Josheau Fleming Autrey, 25, of 2566 Camareigh Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 15.

» Ricki Lee Lackey, 63, of Morganton, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary and felony larceny of animals. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.