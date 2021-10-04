Crime roundup (Aug. 15-21)

The following charges were served on Sunday, August 15:
» Wendy Laws Fair, 44, of 2412 Antioch Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,366 cash bond.
» Richard James Saunders, 45, of 2011 Zack Fork Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Clayton Anthony, 35, of 700 Salem Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Christopher Shane Achor, 31, of 4021 Henry River Road, 1, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Bennett Lee Deyton, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
The following charges were served on Monday, August 16:
» Zachary Gene Roberts, 25, of 5303 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Matthew James Griffith, 27, of 1756 Ponderosa Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Amy Michelle Velasquez, 37, of 362 Poteat Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sep. 30.
» Nathan Wayne Coffey, 61, of 5151 Coffey Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Angie Denise Rutherford, 46, of 3812 Jamison Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and worthless check. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 11.
» Robert Lee Benfield, 28, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Shawn Edward Cramer, 44, of 3615 Ridge Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Brentani Fulbright Detter, 30, of 1782 Dearborn Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sep. 30.
» Shacora Jolly, 21, of 807 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery and one count of damage to personal property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, August 17:
» Brodus James Jackson, 33, of 1632 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released.
» William Howard Wilkerson Jr., 39, of 3325 Idlewild Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Antonio Shaquille Williams, 28, of 1243 Main Ave. Drive, 9, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for Oct. 22.
» Amy Jane Vinson, 47, of 1466 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sep. 30.
» Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods. He was issued an unsecured bond of $25,000 and released.
» Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods, possession of schedule II controlled substances and larceny of a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving during revocation, failure to heed light or siren and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $95,000 secured bond.
» Shantisia Reneeva Culbreath, 37, of 221 River Trail, F, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Dawn Renee Arnett, 53, of 208 White St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny of property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with felony cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Benjamin Howard Kersey, 21, of 2573 Wagon Wheel Drive, in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sep. 30.
» Olivia Shadae Surratt, 30, of 112 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sep. 30.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, August 18:
» Colby Tyler Velez, 24, of 512 Sterling St. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 25.
» Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony murder. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» Michael Ray Walker, 61, of 1319 Cape Hickory Road, in Icard, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Wayne Hawley, 35, of 105 Conley St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two felony out of county warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Michael Wayne Jackson, 45, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Matthew James Griffith, 27, of 1756 Ponderosa Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Kevin Allen Buff, 52, of 2050 Abee Park Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Wesley Allen Chapman, 31, of 4065 Mount Gilead Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $157 cash bond.
» Joshua Khalil Debrow, 29, of 2255 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $206 cash bond.
» Heather Michelle Cooper, 30, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Katrell Wright, 29, of 2113 21st St., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 30.
The following charges were served on Thursday, August 19:
» Dona Jo Roberson, 24, of 906 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Ashley Nicole Kincaid, 34, of 2416 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Callie Ruth Sloan, 37, of 1998 Sunnyside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,500 secured bond.
» Sarah Audra Marie Ibraham, 28, of 414 N. Main St., in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Justin Trevor Greene, 26, of 2083 Lane Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,442 cash bond.
» Zion Raheem Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Savannah Mae Rector, 23, of 4171 Wilkesboro Blvd., in Boomer, NC, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Brent Nicolas Webb, 31, of 6253 Bollinger Loop, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 15.
The following charges were served on Friday, August 20:
» Amanda Kaye Reed, 39, of 326 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» James Roy Woodie, 38, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Nicolas Enrigue Salucio, 20, of 226 Pete Brittain Road, Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants and one count of second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Cedric James Brown, 25, of 3632 Ridge Court, Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury or by strangulation, felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Janice Lynn Sabourin, 40, of 1006 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Joshua Allan Reese, 41, of 4875 Crawley Dale St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,210 secured bond.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 44, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Tammy Michaels Cook, 52, of 4292 Bollinger Gap St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Sarah Annmarie Hudson, 27, of 1909 Hillsboro Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property, no operator’s license and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
» James Allen Rose, 32, of 196 Lester Hollifield Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession or distributing methamphetamine precursor and one felony out of county warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Kyle Glen Witzberger, 29, of Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Matthew McKenley Melton, 28, of 819 Woodlawn Ave. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Cathy Mae Smith, 51, of 193 Hudson Cajah Mountain Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 4.
The following charges were served on Saturday, August 21:
» Josheau Fleming Autrey, 25, of 2566 Camareigh Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 15.
» Ricki Lee Lackey, 63, of Morganton, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary and felony larceny of animals. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jesse John Speaks, 30, of 1515 S. Sterling St., D, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Kimberly Margaret Woodard, 36, of 1632 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, hit and run and failure to reduce speed. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Lisa Rhom Barlow, 45, of 3324 Barus Pond Loop, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor misuse of the emergency 911 system. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jesus Manuel Manuel, 23, of 204 Forest Hill St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 15.