Crime roundup (Aug. 16-22)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com
The following charges were served on Sunday, August 16:
» Dustin Mark Bryson, 36, of 2412 Green Valley Court, in Vale, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Zachary Thomas Lowman, 23, of 3222 Bryant Moore Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» April Michelle Richardson, 49, of 4628 Amber Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 28.
» Ernest Luther Wingate III, 46, of 3155 Rondel Childers St., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 4.
The following charges were served on Monday, August 17:
» David Jeremia Martin, 22, of 801 Old N.C. 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 4.
» Hunter Lee Kersey, 17, of 4344 Willie Drive, in Hudson, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, reckless driving wanton disregard and failure to report an accident.
» John Arthur Rockwell Jr., 43, of 603 Park Ave., in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Justin Eugene Bartley, 24, of 2518 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 4.
» Tara Marie Dellinger, 45, of 5182 Patton Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Jennifer Branch, 46, of 1839 Drexel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 3.
» Sarah Anne Shehan, 29, of 1630 Roy Caldwell St., 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 14.
» Jennifer Nichole Steffey, 40, of 932 32nd St. N.E., in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Chasity Nicole Roper, 30, of 95 Carraway Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 3.
» Casey Brennan Hughes, 29, of 265 Bartlette Road, in Marion, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $50 cash bond plus a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 1.
» Jacob Benjamin Shelton, 26, of 4880 John Berry Road, 2, in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,265 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 10.
» Marta Mendoza, 33, of 316 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, August 18:
» William Howard Wilkerson, 59, of 3370 N.C. 181, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor first or second-degree burglary and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Charles Thomas Corn, 67, of 1754 Zion Road, Lot 23, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 9.
» Richard Neil Arney Sr., 61, of 1990 Wall St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway and reckless driving wanton disregard. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 12.
» Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 3170 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Terrence Eric Andrade, 28, of 119 Powe St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» Keavan Odell Summers, 46, of 4070 Chambers Chapel Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 31.
» Kongmeng Yongchue Kue, 41, of 4941 Hang Drive, 12, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Tabitha Grace Manson, 29, of 1859 Chapman Hollar Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Norman Allen Whitted, 53, of 304 U.S. Highway 70A E., B, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 4.
» Tracy Lee Cash, 39, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault on medical emergency personnel. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Terry Eugene Hawkins, 50, of 202 Taylor St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 11.
» Anthony Edward Deyton, 38, of 4520 Foxs Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 4.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, August 19:
» Gary Wayne Stroupe, 64, of 2698 Mount Home Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 4.
» Roy Leonard Hawkins Jr., 58, of 4344 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 3.
» Bobbie-Jo Day Smith, 46, of 717 Amherst Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Everette Gaither Craig, 43, of 8112 George Hildebran School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Jario Garcia Perez, 24, of 111 Flynnwood Drive, in Kernersville, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Gwendolyn Shuffler Hood, 63, of 4077 Plantation Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of dogs, horses, mules, cattle or swine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Stacy June Reece, 37, of 3496 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
» Duane Michael Tallent, 45, of 6220 Claude Brittain Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jada Lynn Costello, 18, of 296 Gantt Horn Road, in Statesville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 19.
» Angela Marina Santana, 41, of 105 Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances, felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, August 20:
» Madison Renee Gilliland, 18, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Landon Dale Foster, 29, of 194 Sherwood Forest Drive, in Nebo, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, reckless driving to endanger, speeding 15 mph or greater over the posted limit, driving during revocation, improper, unsafe lane change or crossing center, failure to stop for stop sign, failure to stop for a steady red light and driving left of center. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $65,000 secured bond.
» John Harry Mueller, 34, of 3976 Causby Drive, 8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,200 cash bond.
» Jordan Izzahrian Johnson, 26, of 419 W. Concord St., 1/2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Sarah Marie Worth, 28, of 4186 Gaines St., in Hickory, was charged with felony uttering forged instrument and felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Kalone Jajuante Maxwell, 25, of 2509 N.C. 18/U.S. 64, Lot 52, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 10.
» Hannah Eggers, 20, of 5125 Crawley Dale St., Lot 71, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 17.
» Larry Shane Briggs, 50, of 104 Normandy Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to report change of address as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Alyssa Marie Iorio, 34, of 101 Powe St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Samuel Lee Howard, 29, of 141 Hicks Memorial Baptist Church Road, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Tina Hamby Deal, 48, of 1680 Thompson Bingham Road, Apt. B1, in Morganton, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Danny William Thomas, 59, of 4951 Douglas Fox Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, simple assault and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 11.
» Pascualito Mejia Mendoza, 22, of 214 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Brittany Danielle Roberts, 30, of 906 Jamestown Road, Apt. B3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Jessica Carole Ross, 31, of 207 Collingwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor concealment of merchandise. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Ricky Vandale Richardson, 51, of 3002 Ridge Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 21.
» William Shane Benge, 45, of 18 Woods Drive, in Granite Falls, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 4.
» Terry Shannon Bollinger, 55, of 106 Murphy St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
The following charges were served on Friday, August 21:
» Anthony William Santiago, 25, of 6549 Maple Grove Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 2.
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 32, of 6129 Burkeview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» James Brandon Laughter, 33, of 462 10th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 12.
» Chico Lamont Bivens, 43, of 1726 Suburban Drive, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 16.
» Justin Tyler Bollinger, 30, of 61 Scotts Cove Road, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 11.
» William Thomas Wedzik, 53, of 2676 Timerill Drive, Lot 150, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor dangerous dog unrestrained. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 30.
» Derek Allen Deal, 24, of 4290 Milton Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Kimberly Margaret Woodard, 35, of 1632 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Sept. 3.
» Jose Manuel Gutierrez, 41, of 392 Poteat Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 31.
» Katrinka Dawn Propst, 40, of 5556 Wilkies Grove Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Dustin Mark Bryson, 36, of 2412 Green Valley Court, in Vale, was charged with one felony count each of first or second-degree forced burglary, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Louise Eller, 34, of 3680 Berry Road, Lot 7, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Ayesha Zarinah Lowe, 43, of 2185 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 11.
» Harold Nick Robinson II, 46, of 108 Wrighton St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
The following charges were served on Saturday, August 22:
» Dustin Shawn Grooms, 37, of 2669 River Meadows Court, in Lincolnton, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 31.
» Donna Faye Lingerfelt-Adams, 39, of 616 Lincoln Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony child abuse. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Sylvester Butler, 38, of 103 5th St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» John Marshall Shook, 30, of 2102 24th St. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Joseph Lamont Wilkerson, 46, of 1204 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Kelly Glen Hildebran, 35, of 206 Stamey Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Chastidy Rose Keith, 25, of 106 Lenoir St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor speeding and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 13.
» Ernest Ray Smith, 37, of 495 Whitener Drive, C, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 cash bond.
» Chandra Nicole Forney, 41, of 214 Spainhour St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Oct. 8.
» Linda Kay Slone, 32, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» James Smith, 30, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Kevin Nelson Harwood, 39, of 4106 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 9.
