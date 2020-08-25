Crime roundup (Aug. 2-8)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, August 2:
» John Thomas Buff, 44, of 720 Hopewell Road, A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 33, of 1648 Dulatown Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of domestic criminal trespassing, second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sep. 4.
» Josh Edward Benge, 37, of 1613 Nix Creek Church Road, in Marion, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Curtis Jerome Avery, 38, of 56 Leach St., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Jay Cee Houck, 25, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 2.
» Brandi Nichole Page, 27, of 209 River Trail, F, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Oct. 2.
The following charges were served on Monday, August 3:
» Bryan San Inocencio Febres, 30, of 141 Stonebridge Drive, G, in Morganton, was charged with felony abduction of children. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Michael Angelo-Linares Rodriguez, 21, of 805 W. Union St, 805b, in Morganton, was charged with felony abduction of children. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Casey Lemoyne Rutherford, 43, of 7914 70 E., in Nebo, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 26.
» Kathy Phillips Greene, 61, of 111 Curtis St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sep. 28.
» Tania Dawn Abee, 41, of 5138 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Richard Todd Frady, 37, of 5142 Smawley Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Nicole Dalton, 36, of 111 Pete Brittain Road, B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 28.
» Anthony Figueredo, 31, of 2102 24th N.E. Block, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50 cash bond.
» Kayla Nazhae Oneil, 21, of 300 Michaels St., Apt. C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Dorian Deshae Rutherford, 23, of 300 Michaels St., Apt. C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Sierra Elaine Oneil, 24, of 2493 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sep. 24.
» Curston Shay Graybeal, 29, of 2437 Peeler St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Taylor John Hodge, 32, of 4005 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Ashley Nicole Dalton, 36, of 111 Pete Brittain Road, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 28.
» Dustin Ray Yates, 19, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 14.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, August 4:
» Michael Trey Glass, 35, of 3855 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,150 secured bond.
» William Danton Buff Jr., 43, of 7111 Corn Hill Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of expired registration, driving during revocation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sep. 4.
» Tyrik Devonn Ervin, 27, of 132 Air Park Drive, 6, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
» Nicole Renee Evans, 30, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Robert Lee Johnson, 33, of 602 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 14.
» Linda Nicole Gladden, 31, of 814 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 28.
» Nathein Shawn Cramer, 23, of 3233 Clark Loop Road, 10, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sep. 3.
» Rosemarie Ann Ruede, 53, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 21.
» Kristopher Aaron Harkey, 18, of 2169 E. Winds Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 24.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, August 5:
» Eldridge Dewayne McCrimmon, 41, of 3233 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Daniel Lee Penley, 36, of 111 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on an individual with a disability and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 27.
» Matthew Howard Roark, 33, of 111 Wrighton St., A, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Zeke Ray Dale, 30, of 4758 Laurel Haven Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, injury to personal property and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sep. 25.
» Michelle Lynn Sumlin, 30, of 7402 Nolden Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of speeding to elude arrest, failure to appear and sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $45,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sep. 21.
» Ann Everett Bright, 46, of 3848 Grover Beaver St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Jessica Roseanne Tysinger, 30, of 8537 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Tyrik Devonn Ervin, 27, of 132 Air Park Drive, 6, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 28.
» Roy Jennings Bryan Jr., 53, of 8037 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 10.
The following charges were served on Thursday, August 6:
» Joseph Jackson Reece, 20, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing, simple assault, injury to personal property and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 31.
» Maegan Leeann Hayworth, 28, of 4575 Montclaire Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $65 cash bond.
» Lendan Cheves Hoke, 25, of 2000 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Austin Hardwood, 21, of 303 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 20.
» Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 3170 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $106,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 10.
» Joshua Michael Campbell, 34, of 500 E. Meeting St., 1/2, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 21.
The following charges were served on Friday, August 7:
» Alton Vono Nusz, 45, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 10.
» Donna Kay Freeman, 52, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 22.
» David Nathaniel Ross, 32, of 5750 Gayray St., in Clemmons, NC, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tyreese Trevaughn Berry, 18, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 2.
» Kimberly Ann Browning, 28, of 1319 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sep. 21.
» Gary Preston Rudisill, 33, of 6129 Burke View Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 3170 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $50,000 secured bond.
» Gretta Garee Maltba, 48, of 8847 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Luis Alberto Remedios-Acosta, 36, of 44 Bay Ave., in Hallandale, FL, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Janette Elisa Santana-Borges, 30, of Barcelona, NO, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Erin Rene Mejia, 35, of 110 29th Ave. Drive N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sep. 21.
» Ashley Sylvester Butler, 38, of 103 5th St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Carolyn Dillingham Patton, 68, of 1705 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sep. 4.
» Terry Shannon Bollinger, 55, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 38, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sep. 4.
The following charges were served on Saturday, August 8:
» Zachary Gene Roberts, 24, of 5303 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear or comply and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jeremiah James Armstrong, 46, of 711 E. Parker Road, 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sep. 11.
» Amanda Brooke Honeycutt, 37, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 38, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sep. 18.
» William Richard Cash Jr., 50, of 5809 Hubert Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 3.
» Mandy Lee Myers, 38, of 913 Faet St. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sep. 14.
» Keith Alan Willis Jr., 39, of 402 N. Caldwell Ave., in Newton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple worthless check and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Mindy Kay Kiers, 40, of 6943 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Miguel Angel Puac-Perez, 27, of 108 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, failure to register vehicle and an expired vehicle inspection. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
