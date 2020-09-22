Crime roundup (Aug. 23-29)

The following charges were served on Saturday, August 29:

» Efrain Aguilar, 40, of 4081 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only, second-degree trespassing and littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.

» Dale Jason West II, 34, of 119 View St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.

» Austen Michael Collins, 24, of 103 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.

» Alicia Marie Hart, 27, of 109 Mulberry Hills Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.