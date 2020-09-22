Crime roundup (Aug. 23-29)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, August 23:
» Mark Lewis Tate Jr., 30, of 475 Bryant Road, lot 7, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Priscilla Dawn Moody, 35, of 7648 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Donna Kay Freeman, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 10.
» Michael Lemoore Conley, 33, of 3500 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 29.
» Devante Jamal Staples, 24, of 2606 Old NC 18, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of violating a domestic violence protection order and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
The following charges were served on Monday, August 24:
» Willix James, 49, of 45 Lake Lamar Loop, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Oliver Ray Parton, 46, of 2968 Dalton Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr., 55, of 1375 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to report an accident and driving while license revoked. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Christine Diane Haywood, 48, of 149 Jessie Reynes Road, in Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 15.
» Timothy Nikolaos Hoke, 31, of 313 Catawba Ave., in Rhodhiss, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Toby Leonard, 44, of 205 Willis Grove Lane, in Raleigh, was charged with felony assault on a governmental employee inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Felicia Melanie Ann Wise, 26, of 7934 Old NC 10, Lot 20, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Briar Allen Shehan, 22, of 163 Brandy Hill Drive, in Forest City, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor communicating threats and simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 2.
» Taylor Morgan Shehan, 22, of 163 Brandy Hill Drive, in Forest City, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats and one count of assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 2.
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 29, of 2995 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Johnny Joseph Duhon Jr., 27, of 1595 Kennedy Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Frank David Smith, 62, of 5775 Highway 18 S., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 18.
» Timothy Adam Clawson, 31, of 2703 NC Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Amanda May Lail, 37, of 2411 Leigh Ann Drive, in Hickory, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor first-degree trespassing and injury to real property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 14.
» Floyd Everett Bethea, 43, of 17 Pitfont, B, in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, August 25:
» Dorian Whitehead, 39, of 113 Catawba Trace, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Michael Allen Horne, 17, of 2517 Poney Court, in Lenoir, was charged with felony breaking or entering, felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 28.
» Stewart Jason, 56, of 780 3rd Ave. Pl., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on a street, sidewalk, ABC store or school property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Nicholas Lee Pearson, 25, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., 9A, in Valdese, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a place of worship and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Adam Scott Ward, 18, of 4187 Stonecreek Drive, in Valdese, was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Nicholas Dalton Robinson, 26, of 112 Foxfire Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Terry Allan Griffin, 47, of 616 Lincoln Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Donna Faye Lingerfelt-Adams, 39, of 616 Lincoln Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule II, III, IV controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Frank Anthony Elliot, 38, of 2524 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Cletus Delon Stamey, 54, of 616 Lincoln Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $311 cash bond.
» Sing Lion Sarath, 40, of 170 B & D Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony forgery of notes, checks and securities and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Codey Rae Duncan, 28, of 36 Central Ave., in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 10.
» Timothy Adam Clawson, 31, of 2703 NC Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun and one count of assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Joseph Michael Hallyburton, 35, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, August 26:
» Dean Edward Harmon, 29, of 2769 Antioch Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 25.
» Scottie Wayne Hudgins, 39, of 1388 Lakeview Acres Drive, in Valdese, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order and domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 55, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order and domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Macy Winona Roberts, 24, of 519 Jack Corpening Road, in Nebo, was charged with felony conspiracy. She was issued a $25,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Jacob Ryan Pearson, 26, of 401 Ridge St., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Nicholas Lee Pearson, 25, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., 9A, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 10.
» Charles Wesley Hipps, 33, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Beverly Breanne Corona, 22, of 4327 Hickory Nut Ridge Road, in Hudson, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Richard Alan Lydens, 43, of 32 Knox Road, in Ridgecrest, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
The following charges were served on Thursday, August 27:
» James Lyshaun Forney, 41, of 137 Stonebridge Drive, C, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and hit and run with property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 2.
» Daniel Lee Offenbacker, 33, of 3184 Burke Smokey Creek Road, Trailer 14, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 2.
» Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule I controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 902 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Dawn Brown, 41, of 4567 Lake View Acres Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Roy Holmes Hendley III, 41, of 122 Beaman Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Shannon Nichole Hastings, 35, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» James Glenn Billings, 33, of 400 Cranbrook Ave. S.E., 11, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Lawrence E. Williams, 72, of 4178 Bluebird Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 30.
» Vanessa Razo Ramirez, 26, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to heed light or siren and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Brittney Dawn Branch, 31, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $800 cash bond.
» Danny Lee Berry, 52, of 1675 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Nicole Renee Evans, 30, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» James Glenn Billings, 33, of 400 Cranbrook Ave. S.E., 11, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 19.
» Sara Elizabeth McLaughlin, 34, of 4019 Smawley St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $6,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» William Howard Wilkerson Jr., 38, of 1578 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Paulino Chavez Lopez, 31, of 2509 NC 18-US 64, 30, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and one felony count each of kidnapping, first-degree statutory rape and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $510,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Melissa Maria Hollifield, 36, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 21.
» Joseph James Taylor, 41, of 610 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
The following charges were served on Friday, August 28:
» Robin Danner Waycaster, 40, of 104 1/2 Brittain Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Holly Renee Saulman, 41, of 329 Causby Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Daisy Lou Cordell, 40, of 123 Hauss Ridge Road S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Jason Eugene Clark, 42, of 5550 White Oaks Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Joshua Caleb Robbins, 21, of 2559 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» David Ricky Price, 34, of 112 Vale St., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 11.
The following charges were served on Saturday, August 29:
» Efrain Aguilar, 40, of 4081 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only, second-degree trespassing and littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Dale Jason West II, 34, of 119 View St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Austen Michael Collins, 24, of 103 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Alicia Marie Hart, 27, of 109 Mulberry Hills Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Dustin Mark Bryson, 36, of 2412 Green Valley Court, in Vale, was charged with felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.
» Nicholaus Calvin Brittain, 26, of 500 Center St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 10.
» Clifton Dale Butler, 56, of 209 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Treasure Danielle Kelly, 29, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 22.
» Trysten Sherie Yelton, 23, of 2963 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 10.
» Casey Patrick Chesek, 31, of 2363 Starnes St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer or employee and one count of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Mark Shelden Hamby, 56, of 336 Bryant Road, in Morganton, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a written promise to appear.
