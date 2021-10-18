Crime roundup (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)

The following charges were served on Sunday, Aug. 29:
» Eric Charles Brayboy, 57, of 129 Sterling Forest Drive, D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Nov. 1.
» Ramon Pasqual-Perez, 33, of 212 Carbon Dale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and a safe movement violation. He was granted a custody release.
» Blake Thomas Norman, 31, of 4600 Mount Home Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
The following charges were served on Monday, Aug. 30:
» Shawn Jeroskey Cash, 43, of 1262 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Howard Roark, 34, of 1846 Daniels Ridge Road, in Taylorsville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Natalie Anne Henson, 25, of 4921 Laurel Creek St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Luke Anthony Powell, 51, of 2206 Glenn Haven Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Heather Adrian Tesiero, 42, of 1845 16th Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Scott Hefner, 23, of 1845 16th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Quentin Taylor, 48, of 5644 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, Aug. 31:
» Joseph Lamont Wilder Sr., 49, of 1726 Suburban Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female, second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» John Timothy Mullis, 53, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 25.
» Jaime Renee Carter, 28, of 8540 Price Meat Cutting Road, in Hickory, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying upon a highway or street and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Gary Benjamin Stamper, 31, of 304 US 70 E., Lot D, in Hildebran, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying upon a highway or street and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 29, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Michael Scott Justice, 56, of 2939 Emerald Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Shane Allen Longshore, 43, of 105 2nd Ave. N.W., 19, in Hildebran, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Allen Dale Trivett, 61, of 2718 Moose Lodge St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Robert Baxter Hawkins, 51, of 3240 Sheely Road, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, no liability insurance and driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 17.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, Sept. 1:
» Diane Wilson, 62, of 4210 Little River Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Joshua Dean Thomas, 37, of 309 Collingwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Adam Lee Walker, 31, of 8120 Old N.C. 10, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Tyler Wilson Greene, 29, of 4351 Upthecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Thomas Joseph Jenkins, 56, of 1112 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» William Rigoberto Morales-Lopez, 26, of 108 Harold St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Oct. 22.
» Rocky Trent Walters, 43, of 300 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $24,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 2:
» Jordan Shane Fredericks, 27, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Sarah Anne Howard, 34, of 101 Constitution Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Clayton Zachariah Stamey, 32, of 721 Griffin Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order and one count of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Rafael Septine Soto, 35, of 2856 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $9,000 secured bond.
» Leroy Shade Jr., 73, of 4616 David Bryant Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, Sept. 3:
» Crissy Diane Chapman, 36, of 5607 Clayton Court, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, of 4293 Mashburn Branch Road, in Old Fort, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Oct. 28.
» Ashley Nichole Cannon, 35, of 2895 Spring Grove Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Ian Adrian Ward, 49, of 8997 Bridges Ave., Lot 1, in Hildebran, was charged with one felony count each of larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jason James Basnett Jr., 23, of 4080 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Vaxter Junior Pratt, 58, of 1509 Brentwood Street, in High Point, was charged with one felony count each of habitual larceny, breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Kelsey Elaine Hodges, 23, of 141 Stonebridge Drive, Apt. G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.
» Jesse Shawn Pennington, 35, of 1703 Denton Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Carol Carswell McGalliard, 54, of 1940 Sunnyside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, failure to comply with license restriction codes and reckless driving wanton disregard. She was issued a $1,500 secured bond.
» Marcie Michelle Day, 50, of 2375 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 17.
The following charges were served on Saturday, Sept. 4:
» Graham Walker Fleming, 26, of 116 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Alvin Martinez-Rios, 26, of 200 Carolina St., C, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years of age and simple assault. He was granted a custody release.
» Nickolas Charles Hall, 28, of 2290 Tatertown Loop, in Nebo, was charged with one count each of felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor failure to heed light or siren and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Thomas Gregory Honeycutt, 18, of 82 Looking Glass Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Dec. 17.
» Treasure Danielle Kelly, 30, of 3772 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to real property and first-degree trespassing. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer or employee, communicating threats and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Karen Michelle Dennis, 49, of 4663 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Oct. 28.
» Neal Joseph Brown, 31, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Dennis Ray Yates, 42, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Diego Lopez Ramirez, 19, of 204 State Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and no operator’s license. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Michael Paul Gordon, 47, of 612 Old Sunset Hill Road, in Hendersonville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.