Crime roundup (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)

» Karen Michelle Dennis, 49, of 4663 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Oct. 28.

» Neal Joseph Brown, 31, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 18.

» Dennis Ray Yates, 42, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.

» Diego Lopez Ramirez, 19, of 204 State Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and no operator’s license. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Dec. 6.

» Michael Paul Gordon, 47, of 612 Old Sunset Hill Road, in Hendersonville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.