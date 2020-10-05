Crime roundup (Aug. 30-Sept. 5)

» Megan Danielle Dover, 21, of 213 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.

» Beth Nicole Porter, 40, of 829 N. Ridge Road, in Roaring River, was charged with felony probation violation and four counts of felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $90,001 secured bond.

» Otto Rodriguez Lopez, 23, of 213 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.

» Baleigh Christine Stowe, 20, of 5032 Broadleaf Court, in Dallas, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 29.

» Justin Todd Lester, 34, of 2180 Enon Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor non-support. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 cash bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 22.