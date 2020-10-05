Crime roundup (Aug. 30-Sept. 5)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, August 30:
» Alton Vono Nusz, 45, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Nicole Elizabeth Archer, 32, of 1408 Robbins Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession of schedule II, III, IV controlled substances and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 9.
» Jimmy Carl Wyatt, 58, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was granted a custody release.
» Joshua Louis Butler, 24, of 5738 Walker Chapel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger and driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Perry Dean Dellinger Jr., 27, of 503 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 25.
The following charges were served on Monday, August 31:
» Ayden Christopher Davis, 25, of 1490 Clearview Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Kendal Nichole Mull, 28, of 204 S. College St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» James Edward O’Quinn, 52, of 122 Woods St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Gregory Scott Bumgarner, 52, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 5.
» Matias Francisco Pablo, 23, of 111 Overlook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony larceny by destroying antitheft device, misdemeanor larceny of property and providing fictitious information to an officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Eric Marion Pounds, 31, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Sarah Michelle Franklin, 34, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. S.E., Apt. 5h, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Seneca Ashley Caldwell, 37, of 3935 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Gary Tyler Nelson, 28, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Charlotte Berry Beam, 50, of 2335 70 W., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor filing a false police report. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 12.
» Megan Renee Morehead, 28, of 1517 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Sara Rose Peterson, 47, of 310 Tate St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Jimmy Lee Dillingham, 69, of 2446 Israel Chapel Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Claudia E. Contreras, 35, of 304 Spring Creek Road, in Landrum, SC, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Rafael Septine Soto, 34, of 1100 21st Drive S.E., Trailer 18, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Megan May McFalls, 30, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Katia Celaina Christian, 33, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 8.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 1:
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 8.
» James Dale Benge, 37, of 2479 Bowers Lane, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 15.
» James Mitchell Dickinson, 28, of 5166 Deer Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $40,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 21.
» Shannon Lee Benfield, 41, of 1459 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threat, damage to personal property and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Michael Scott Justice, 55, of 2939 Emerald Circle, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of communicating threats, assault by pointing a gun, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and assault with a deadly weapon. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 25.
» Kalone Jajuante Maxwell, 25, of 2509 NC 18- US 64, Lot 52, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Kristie Dawn Yoder, 34, of 8089 Bailey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony failure to appear, felony probation violation and one misdemeanor count each of failure to wear seatbelt, failure to appear or comply, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $61,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Michael Joseph Morin Jr., 26, of 607 Valdese Ave., B104, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Meagan Adaire Hudson, 29, of 105 Phoenix Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor concealment of goods. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Jennifer Anne White, 43, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Elaine Margaret Goble, 41, of 686 N. Drexel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 18.
» Michael William McNeill, 54, of 5809 Hubert Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and misuse of the emergency 911 system. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Donnie Blaine Spence, 60, of 6926 Martin Mill Road, 12, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to work after paid. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 21.
» Donna Faye Lingerfelt-Adams, 39, of 616 Lincoln Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Graham Anthony Patterson, 30, of 4041 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, probation violation, first-degree trespassing and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, September 2:
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 25.
» Stephanie Lyn Burhans, 39, of 634 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Oct. 28.
» Darian Mikal Abrams, 18, of 3000 Vance Denton Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Bruce Michael Crump Jr., 47, of 2490 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 25.
» Sonja Rae Pruitt, 51, of 1826 Creek Ridge Road, in Shelby, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Aaron Matthew Rodriquez, 45, of 5011 Sugar Loaf Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Jonathan Paul Holtsclaw, 35, of 4248 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Penny Styles Forbes, 50, of 145 E. Willamenia St., in Marion, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Steven Zachariah Pritchard, 40, of 4047 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony fraud of financial transaction card. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Timothy Justin Scronce, 27, of 609 N. Drexel Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 5.
» Earl Jason Stewart, 56, of 305b W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» William Terry Pittman, 54, of 4717 Ruby Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor communicating threats and larceny. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 3:
» Santos Gabino Tecum, 35, of 303 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation and child abuse. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 30.
» Jeffrey Dennis Stone, 65, of 109 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 23.
» Vincent Antwain Harrison, 53, of 211 CC Hoyle Road, in Rutherfordton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Lashonda Olivia Wells, 44, of 54 Leach St., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Jeffery O. Deveaux, 21, of 1212 Congaree Church Road, in Gadsden, SC, was charged with felony fugitive from justice.
» Vincent Antwain Harrison, 53, of 211 CC Hoyle Road, in Rutherfordton, was charged with felony larceny. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond and his trial date was set for Sept. 29
» Amy Michelle Kapinski, 46, of 5005 Burns Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Randall Pearson, 36, of 3059 Clark Loop, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 25.
» Gary Wayne Hurt, 38, of 3671 Ball Park Road, in Newton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Wesley Philip Woodard, 39, of 2021 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Charles Thomas Corn, 67, of 1754 Zion Road, Lot 23, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Larry Charles Speagle, 56, of 4512 Carswell Road, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Shea Farris Whittington, 49, of 101 Herron St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Fred Ray Hildebran, 52, of 1035 37th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, September 4:
» Kenneth Anthony Elliot, 39, of 1357 Airport Rhodhiss Road, Lot 4, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 2.
» Jennifer Nicole Baird, 34, of 3755 John Williams Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 25.
» Markus Levar Connelly, 38, of 1220 Crescent Woods, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, stoplight violation and hit and run. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Terry Joseph Brown, 38, of 2302 Crestview St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» James Mitchell Dickinson, 28, of 5166 Deer Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Haleigh Marie Ware, 29, of 104 Cherry St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,600 secured bond.
» Rachael Lee Berry, 37, of 5743 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Roy Lynn Woods, 39, of 8997 Bridges Ave., 3, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 9.
» Dillon Dwight Norris, 24, of 6335 George Hildebran Drive, Lot 1, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 18.
» Scottie Alan Keith Frady, 23, of 240 Proctor Knob Road, in Marion, was charged with one felony count each of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Curtis Joe Davis, 36, of 537 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Claudia E. Contreras, 35, of 304 Spring Creek Road, in Landrum, SC, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary and felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
» Jordan Izzahrian Johnson, 26, of 3587 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 8.
» Kacie Elaine Nunweiler, 26, of 1566 Garnett St., in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 14.
» Michael Joseph Ford, 37, of 4099 Gatewood Drive, in Hudson, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Casey Dawn Phillips, 28, of 2399 Journeys Pass, in Newton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.
The following charges were served on Saturday, September 5:
» Jalen Michael Shade, 28, of 2400 A S. Sterling St., Room 118, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 13.
» Kenneth Earl Sutton, 41, of 4095 Gatewood Drive, in Hudson, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Michael Alan Foster, 29, of 2400 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Dan William Barnes Jr., 36, of 5739 Watson Price Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Megan Danielle Dover, 21, of 213 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Beth Nicole Porter, 40, of 829 N. Ridge Road, in Roaring River, was charged with felony probation violation and four counts of felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $90,001 secured bond.
» Otto Rodriguez Lopez, 23, of 213 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Baleigh Christine Stowe, 20, of 5032 Broadleaf Court, in Dallas, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 29.
» Justin Todd Lester, 34, of 2180 Enon Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor non-support. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 cash bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 22.
» Angela Dawn Parker, 46, of 4345 Southfork Ave., in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 cash bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Paula Mae Angley, 29, of 2021 Star Cross Road, in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 2.
» Nicholas Eugene Bollinger, 28, of 7904 Old NC 10, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» Jesse Cooper Bush, 27, of 9460 Highway 64, in Union Mills, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 22.
» Seth Lander Whisenant, 27, of 410 Lenoir St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and stoplight violation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 26.
