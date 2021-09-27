Crime roundup (Aug. 8-14)

» Javon Dooley, 38, of 118 Wood Leaf Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

» Mary Elizabeth Ervin, 26, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with felony identity theft, two misdemeanor counts each of resisting a public officer and failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.

» Leroy Shade Jr., 73, of 4616 David Bryant Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.

The following charges were served on Thursday, August 12:

» Brittney Dawn Branch, 32, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.