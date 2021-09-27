Crime roundup (Aug. 8-14)

The following charges were served on Sunday, August 8:
» Richard Paul Miller, 39, of 5273 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Charles Everette Bishop, 35, of 245 39th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with three felony counts of failure to report change of address as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 20.
» Zion Raheem Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 20.
» Crystal Dawn Dula, 41, of 3951 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, August 9:
» Jimmy Lee Dillingham, 70, of 2446 Israel Chapel Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Samuel Leonard Benge, 33, of 1810 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Shadrick Deon Hines, 41, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 27.
» Ricky Lee Adams Jr., 40, of 1810 Conley Road, 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Sandra Nicole Tate, 38, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» John Harry Mueller, 35, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
» Eugene Warren Grethen II, 37, of 3360 Overlook Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 20.
» Michelle Lea Goans, 38, of 2702 Rocky Knob Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 18.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, August 10:
» Brittany Nicole Woody, 31, of 106 Cascade St., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $58,000 secured bond.
» Jesse Wayne Douglas, 28, of 4454 Buccaneer Way, in Lenoir, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Phillip Dewayne O'Connell, 55, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Timothy James Gills, 28, of 3864 Lowman St., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and injury to real property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jessica Yesenia Parker, 25, of 187 Chestnut Oak Forest, D, in Nebo, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Jason James Sheffield, 30, of 8211 Teague Ave., Lot 2, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Joseph Tyler Whisnant, 28, of 107 Ross St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» William Lavar Brawley, 38, of 326 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods and possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Alberta Stamey Dyson, 51, of 618 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Raymundo Pascual Jose, 29, of 613 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Megan Danielle Rudisill, 26, of 1003 Lower Green Haven Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, August 11:
» Arthur Logan Jr., 60, of 107 Virginia St., D, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Shelly Renee Frisch, 44, of 111 Wrighton St., Apt. A, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Johnnie Mitchell Parker II, 24, of 5193 Laurel Haven Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Sheila Holbrook, 73, of 5792 Kaylas Ridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Javon Dooley, 38, of 118 Wood Leaf Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Mary Elizabeth Ervin, 26, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with felony identity theft, two misdemeanor counts each of resisting a public officer and failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
» Leroy Shade Jr., 73, of 4616 David Bryant Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
The following charges were served on Thursday, August 12:
» Brittney Dawn Branch, 32, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» George Eric Setzer Sr., 52, of 4134 River Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Adele Brittany Wieber, 34, of 315 Golf Course Road, 1305, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
» Trent Brandon Carpenter, 35, of 744 Gold Course Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Roberto Jose Pascual, 42, of 416 W. Concord St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 1.
The following charges were served on Friday, August 13:
» Justin Ray Smith, 34, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Dennis Shayne Cole, 53, of 2708 Carl Freeman Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Dec. 13.
» Jeffrey Dewey Hahn, 36, of 5122 Queens Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $300 cash bond and released.
» Dusty Robert Boston, 30, of 1713 N. NC Highway 1, in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Dane Erik Peterson, 38, of 400 Brentwood Circle, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny by changing price tag and possession of stolen goods. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Brittney Dawn Branch, 32, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Joseph Nickolas Rivero, 31, of 8989 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Tyler Wilson Greene, 29, of 4351 Upthecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, August 14:
» Rodomildo Roderico De Leon Chun, 29, of 1303 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 4.
» Richard Paul Miller, 39, of 5273 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Lisa Perez, 48, of 117 Hilltop Drive, in Mooresboro, NC, was charged with misdemeanor misuse of the emergency 911 system and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 27.
» Oliver Ray Parton, 47, of 2968 Dalton Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.