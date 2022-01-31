Crime roundup (Dec. 12-18)

The following charges were served on Sunday, December 12:
» Pedro Lopez, 24, of 321 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for March 14.
» Gary Lee Harris, 32, of 2615 Hartland Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 24.
» Ashley Nicole Dunford, 30, of 225 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, December 13:
» Ashley Nicole Hartley, 37, of 3005 Fred Bentley Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Kasey Hice, 38, of 3004 Grace View Place, in Granite Falls, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $15,000 secured bond.
» Brandon James Triplett, 35, of 2707 Edwards Circle, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Randy Scott Oates, 33, of 102 Catawba St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» David Allen Tate, 65, of 300 1/2 Roper St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Feb. 4.
» Erik Joseph Pennycuff, 24, of 3546 E. Homestead Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Feb. 21.
» Dustin Rick Durham, 36, of 5000 Silver Creek Church Road Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Jacob Ryan Pearson, 28, of 621 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Amber Renae Matthews, 26, of 304 N. Main St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, December 14:
» Gonzalez Jose Rodriguez, 45, of 2728 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Shasta Nicole Stroupe, 38, of 1569 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of failure to pay monies, second-degree trespassing, larceny, injury to personal property and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.
» Megan Renee Morehead, 29, of 2596 Rose Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Donna Marie Tanzi, 69, of 135 Ribet Ave. S.W., A1, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple worthless check. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Ilan Steven Velaquez-Soto, 18, of 708 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and consuming an alcoholic beverage under the legal age. He was granted a custody release.
» Ian David Smith, 27, of 205 New Orleans Blvd., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Bethany Susanne Kelly, 47, of Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Alexander Colon Class, 21, of 141 Stonebridge Drive, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 10.
» Jimenez Oscar Martinez, 22, of 805 Old N.C. 18, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, December 15:
» Jonathan Michael Ryan, 34, of 5078 Millstone Ave., in Valdese, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
» Holly Renee Saulman, 43, of 108 Hamp St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Travis Nathaniel Hylemon, 21, of 105 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and nine misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $28,500 secured bond.
» Sarah Brooke Weedman, 26, of 51 Overlook Park Lane, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Feb. 7.
» Joseph Charon Miller, 34, of 1630 Roy Caldwell St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding in excess of 15 mph over the posted limit, reckless driving to endanger and driving during revocation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Feb. 4.
» Ronald Caswell Allen, 62, of 115 Oakland Ave., Apt. 103, in Drexel, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Darrel Landis Bentley, 62, of 4306 Belmont Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.
» Sabrina Lynn Church, 30, of 1881 Stoneheaven Road, in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» David Smith, 60, of 511 Malcolm Blvd., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 28.
» Caleb Brince Yelton, 27, of 4151 River Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony defeating an antishoplifting device by concealment. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Cobey Lee Lowman, 32, of 280 Hilltop St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Jan. 31.
The following charges were served on Thursday, December 16:
» Matthew Charles Schlottman, 42, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 28.
» Christopher Ray Pauley, 38, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» David Allen Michaels, 42, of 4750 Crystal Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Feb. 1.
» Clarence Eugene Teems, 59, of 1705 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 30, of 724 W. Union St., F, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Feb. 17.
» David Kelly Franklin, 47, of 3731 Harry Brittain Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Feb. 17.
The following charges were served on Friday, December 17:
» Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.
» Sean Paul Carswell, 49, of 4855 Joe Carswell Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Louise Eller, 35, of 3680 Berry Road, Lot 7, in Connelly Springs, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $248 cash bond.
» Billy Joe Collins Jr., 50, of 2000 Wicker Mobile Home Park, Lot 10, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jeffrey Lynn Branch, 50, of 3324 Barus Pond Loop, in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Arthur Lee Monte Sexton, 25, of 7934 Old N.C. 10, in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Danny Tildon Harris, 59, of 8950 Weaver Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond.
» Dylan Wayne McBryar, 28, of 403 Dogwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Derreck Kane Carswell, 28, of 4728 Mount Gilead Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Jesse John Speaks, 30, of 1515 S. Sterling St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Lester Daniel McClendon, 25, of 100 Hitt Park Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Teresa Walker Cannon, 55, of 3403 U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, December 18:
» Gustavo Antonio Euceda-Maldonado, 27, of 508 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» David Kent Lipe, 62, of 173 Oakdale Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» William Lee Lipford, 36, of 3450 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 7.