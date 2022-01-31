Crime roundup (Dec. 12-18)

The following charges were served on Sunday, December 12:

» Pedro Lopez, 24, of 321 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for March 14.

» Gary Lee Harris, 32, of 2615 Hartland Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 24.

» Ashley Nicole Dunford, 30, of 225 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.

The following charges were served on Monday, December 13:

» Ashley Nicole Hartley, 37, of 3005 Fred Bentley Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.