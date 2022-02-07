Crime roundup (Dec. 19-25)

The following charges were served on Sunday, December 19:
» Christopher Scott Markey II, 27, of 104-A S. Phoenix Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of improper turn, driving the wrong way on a one way street and driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Feb. 25.
» Rafael Septine Soto, 36, of 2856 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,400 secured bond.
» Lance Kirby Powell, 23, of 857 Oakland Ave. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond.
» Jeffrey Dewey Hahn, 36, of 5122 Queens Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $162 cash bond.
» Charles Timothy Higdon, 41, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 21.
The following charges were served on Monday, December 20:
» Ricky Dean Franklin, 43, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250 secured bond.
» Crystal Marie Hughes, 31, of 2309 US 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Bobby Wayne Smart, 28, of 2437 Harding Road, Lot 6, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 secured bond.
» Aidan Joshua Burleson, 20, of 105 B & D Ave., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Taylor Brooke Small, 23, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor vandalism by graffiti. She was released with a written promise to appear.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, December 21:
» Christian Thomas Hill, 23, of 406 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card, felony fraud of a financial transaction card and one misdemeanor count each of no liability insurance, larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond.
» Morgan Brooks Sumpter, 29, of 3151 Bee Tree Road, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Sarah Brooke Weedman, 26, of 51 Overlook Park Lane, in Marion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, expired vehicle inspection, driving while impaired and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Barbara Webb, 61, of 4053 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of assault and battery and communicating threats. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» William Norris Jr., 55, of 3636 Sunset Grill St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail or prison premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Wanda Webb Maloney, 72, of 4053 Scott Road, 01, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of assault and battery, communicating threats and simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» David Lee Gross, 32, of 2608 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Michael Andrews Smith, 37, of 1681 Lazenby St., in Newton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, December 22:
» Dustin Kyle Vanwhy, 28, of 117 Curtis St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, assault on a female, damage to personal property and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Treasure Danielle Kelly, 30, of 338 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jessica McCorkle Caldwell, 40, of 3157 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery and breaking or entering. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jeremy Nance, 35, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jeriah Wayne Ledford, 35, of 3250 Norman Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was granted a custody release.
» Cayla Mechelle Byrd, 26, of 3700 Leger Road, 1, in Valdese, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Taylor Free Stanfill, 27, of 107 Fox Fire Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Amanda Nicole Smith, 34, of 5022 Hurricane Hill Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.
» Johnny Allen Wade, 57, of 5686 Heavner Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond.
» Makayla Tiara Smith, 20, of 304 N. Council Oaks St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Feb. 10.
» Christian Alex Martinez, 20, of 110 Banyon Drive, Apt. 1, in Shelby, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Elmer Rosalino Ramirez-Rafael, 19, of 603 Mull St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving to endanger, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 11.
The following charges were served on Thursday, December 23:
» Jessica Ann Cline, 32, of 3184 E. Burke Blvd., Lot 15, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Brittany Ann Willis, 31, of 940 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Friday, December 24:
» Kimberly Pritchard Hartley, 49, of 5721 Walt Clark Road, in Crossnore, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear or comply, driving during revocation and expired registration. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» John Howard Lambert, 61, of 306 Park Ave., in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Leslie Ann Roberts, 41, of 201 White St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Feb. 25.
» Joseph Tyler Whisnant, 28, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 10.
The following charges were served on Saturday, December 25:
» William Isaiah Loftis, 22, of 143 Beach St., in Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of improper passing and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Cassandra Jo Prichard, 28, of 206 S. Ottawa St., in St. John's, MI, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of aid and abet a driver while license was revoked and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. Her court date was set for Feb. 28.