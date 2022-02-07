Crime roundup (Dec. 19-25)

» Christian Thomas Hill, 23, of 406 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card, felony fraud of a financial transaction card and one misdemeanor count each of no liability insurance, larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond.

» Morgan Brooks Sumpter, 29, of 3151 Bee Tree Road, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

» Sarah Brooke Weedman, 26, of 51 Overlook Park Lane, in Marion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, expired vehicle inspection, driving while impaired and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.

» Barbara Webb, 61, of 4053 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of assault and battery and communicating threats. She was released with a written promise to appear.