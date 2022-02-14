Crime roundup (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

The following charges were served on Sunday, December 26:
» Paul Eugene Morgan Jr., 48, of 98 Elm Street, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony second-degree kidnapping, felony breaking or entering into a place of worship and misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Paul Thomas Marsh, 51, of 2411 Mountain Hermon Heights, in Hudson, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, breaking or entering and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Earl Jason Stewart, 58, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, December 27:
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tyrone Lamonte Carpenter Sr., 47, of 626 First St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Leroy Dale Frye, 54, of 2349 Liberty Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with three out of county misdemeanor warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Dennis Ray Yates, 42, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,600 secured bond.
» Dustin Ray Yates, 21, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Courtney Vess, 30, of 1940 Leah Drive, Trailer 19, in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Matthew Scott Hall, 34, of 1298 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor open container of alcohol. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, December 28:
» Holly Renee Saulman, 43, of 108 Hamp St., in Morganton, was charged with felony forgery by uttering and felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Dustin Allen Reeves, 32, of 111 Azalea Drive, in Rutherford College, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,500 secured bond and released.
» Eric Michael Salmela, 51, of 4661 Cindy Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Jimmy Frank Peeler, 41, of 7012 Rhoney Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with three felony out of county warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Travis Dustin Buff, 41, of 3414 Flat Gap Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Amanda Jo Johnston, 32, of 1004 Hicks Chapel Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, December 29:
» Antonio Ailon Garcia, 43, of 214 Carolina St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while licensed revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Jason Roger Chester, 44, of 2615 Setzer St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 17.
» Randy Lee Snipes, 51, of 5664 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Randy Lamar Moore, 41, of 4395 Bost Johnson Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for April 22.
» Donovan Preston Goode, 24, of 102 Shady Rest Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to wear seatbelt, hit and run leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 20.
The following charges were served on Thursday, December 30:
» Jorian Alexander Tate, 30, of 313 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Lee Pearson, 27, of 107 Branch St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Joseph Adam Norville, 41, of 2285 Jessie St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card and three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 36, of 1090 Hunter St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $60 cash bond.
» Heather Renae Robinson, 42, of 3189 Wiltshire Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Friday, December 31:
» Jorian Alexander Tate, 30, of 313 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only. He was cited and released. His court date was set for March 3.
» Joseph Edward Shell, 36, of 3183 High Peak Mountain Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Feb. 17.
» Coty Shane Taylor, 34, of 906 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with four out of county misdemeanor warrants. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Saturday, January 1:
» Brandon Christopher Mason, 26, of 8116 Beverly Hills Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Rusty Allen Williams, 35, of 45253 Andy Way, in California, MD, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for April 1.
» Steven Daniel Arney, 31, of 701 1/2 E. Meeting St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Joshua Randall Person, 37, of 3855 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $150 cash bond.
» Christian Carpenter, 22, of 5831 Kaylas Ridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Quincey Allen Johnson, 54, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Charlotte Berry Beam, 52, of 2335 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Lee Hatley, 28, of 107 Wrighton St., Apt. B., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.