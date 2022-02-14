Crime roundup (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

» Tyrone Lamonte Carpenter Sr., 47, of 626 First St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.

» Leroy Dale Frye, 54, of 2349 Liberty Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with three out of county misdemeanor warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.

» Dennis Ray Yates, 42, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,600 secured bond.

» Dustin Ray Yates, 21, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Courtney Vess, 30, of 1940 Leah Drive, Trailer 19, in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.