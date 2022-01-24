Crime roundup (Dec. 5-11)

» Hope Denise Huff, 42, of 192 Wall St., 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 10.

The following charges were served on Wednesday, December 8:

» Kasey Leigh Hice, 38, of 8817 Hunter Court, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 3.

» Zachary Michael Lord, 20, of 1100 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, driving while impaired and consuming alcohol under the age of 21 . He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Feb. 28.

» Sarah Marie Worth, 29, of 364 14th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.