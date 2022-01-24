Crime roundup (Dec. 5-11)

The following charges were served on Sunday, December 5:
» Virgilio Ruben Mendez Morales, 20, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 4.
» Tomas Jose Jacinto, 28, of 816 East Union St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed and hit and run leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 7.
The following charges were served on Monday, December 6:
» Zachary Lee Thomas, 26, of 7329 Rockhaven Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Mynor Alexander Rodriguez-Agustin, 20, of 212 Jefferson St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, transporting an open container of alcohol by vehicle and stop sign or red light violation. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 11.
» John Michael Shimpock, 25, of 104 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jessica Danielle Ervin, 31, of 2105 F R Coffey Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 20.
» Kimberly Brett Whittington, 45, of 4226 Miller Bridge Road, Apt. A, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 3.
» Jalen Emanuel Johnson, 25, of 54 Sandy Flat Mountain Road, in Fletcher, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 21.
» Charlene Nicole Morgan, 38, of 956 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 13.
» Kaitlyn Elizabeth Houck, 24, of 2525 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 17.
» Harley Dakota Hughes, 25, of 2525 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 17.
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 36, of 204 Forest St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $550 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, December 7:
» Marlan Deron Shuford, 50, of 1192 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.
» Crystal Dawn Dula, 41, of 3951 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Corey Wesley Fagan, 23, of 2033 Abee Park Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 13.
» Marvin Dean Caldwell, 63, of 2010 Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $450 cash bond.
» Samuel Zane Billings, 36, of 108 Coulter St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 21, 20022.
» Keidric Cotrell Lucas, 33, of 111 Knowles Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Katherine Taylor, of 3309 Clarence Towery Circle, #5, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Jan.10.
» Hope Denise Huff, 42, of 192 Wall St., 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 10.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, December 8:
» Kasey Leigh Hice, 38, of 8817 Hunter Court, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 3.
» Zachary Michael Lord, 20, of 1100 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, driving while impaired and consuming alcohol under the age of 21 . He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Feb. 28.
» Sarah Marie Worth, 29, of 364 14th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Austin Clay Colley, 24, of 8th Ave. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan Todd Griffin, 35, of 2290 Liberty Church St., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 10.
» Daniel Allen Hoffman, 34, of 5255 Hoffman Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Jan. 12.
» Callie Sloan Gray, 37, of 1998 Sunnyside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 31.
» Alexander Reynoso, 24, of 105 Regan St., in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 21.
» Justin Wayne Andrews, 52, of 205 Church St., in Marion, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property . He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Jan. 3.
» Wayne Marvin Conley, 62, of 872 Rutherford Drive, in Nebo, was charged with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, December 9:
» Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,007 secured bond.
» Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr., 54, of 5141 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.
» Justin Matthew Conway, 35, of 1944 Freedom Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Jan. 12.
» Cynthia Ann Woody, 51, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Angela Ann Austin, 39, of 212 Michaels St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Ciara Nicole Ray, 25, of 3535 W. Homestead Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 31.
» Gregory Lee Barus Jr., 33, of 5186 Mountain View Blvd., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Leslie Brooke Coffey, 37, of 9389 Costner Road, A, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Steven Edward Tolbert, 37, of 7722 Old N.C. 10, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Samuel Zane Billings, 36, of 108 Coulter St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Regina Gail King, 46, of 8971 Bridges Ave., in Hildebran, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor stalking and cyberstalking. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Kayla Marie Whisnant, 33, of 1204 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Jan. 24.
The following charges were served on Friday, December 10:
» John Allen Merrell Jr., 36, of 3992 Hawkins Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 32, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 30.
» Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony habitual larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.
» Timothy Ray Huffman, 49, of 7037 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $6,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Feb. 10.
» Skyler Alan Edney, 23, of 2000 Jay Clark Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $459 cash bond.
» Joseph Randy Lee Sheffield, 36, of 1768 Mennonite Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 24.
» Jonathan Lee Bryant, 34, of 110 Normandy Drive, A, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 44, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $306 cash bond.
» Homer Cook, 31, of 1520 U.S. 70 W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 3.
» Fernando Toc Tzic, 22, of 102 Cross St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Feb. 10.
» Earl Jason Stewart, 58, of 305-B W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 14.
» Pascualito Mejia Mendoza, 23, of 214 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 11.
The following charges were served on Saturday, December 11:
» Alex Gaspar, 26, of 223 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to reduce speed and driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 11.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.