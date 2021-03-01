Crime roundup (Feb. 14-20)

» Brandon Jerel Ervin, 35, of 3848 Frank Whisnant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 5.

» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of 2969 Orchid Lane, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 5.

The following charges were served on Thursday, February 18:

» Travis Michael Coble, 30, of 6th St. S.W., in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 16.

» Tiffany Ann Stamey, 32, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $68,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.