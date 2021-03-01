Crime roundup (Feb. 14-20)

The following charges were served on Sunday, February 14:
» Megan Danielle Dover, 21, of 213 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release.
» Ramiro Jimenez Casiano, 33, of 301 Highridge Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Eldridge Dewayne McCrimmon, 42, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Alex Harley Davidson, 27, of 2857 Icard Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, larceny, possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $39,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Dalton Chandler Reed, 19, of 4132 S. Fork Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 1.
» Candaus Vernard Richardson, 48, of 3868 Bedford St., in Morganton, was charged with felony discharging a firearm into occupied property and felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
» Madison Renee Gilliland, 19, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Evendi Ortiz Velasquez, 38, of 301 Highridge Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for March 8.
The following charges were served on Monday, February 15:
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 55, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Cynthia Hicks Bentley, 60, of 113 Flora Lane N.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Donna L. Halliday, 56, of 202 Lovelady Road N.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Spencer Allen Rowell, 33, of 456 2nd St. Pl. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Rachel Vanessa Fusske, 44, of 2926 Indian Hills Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 29.
» Brittany Nicole Stubbs, 26, of 3586 NC 18 S., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.
» Roderick Jatavian Caldwell, 26, of 216 Burke Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 26.
» Chase Loenard Haas, 29, of 336 Israel Chapel Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and false imprisonment. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 25.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, February 16:
» Michael Glanville, 50, of 302 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault on a child under 12 years of age, interfering with emergency communication and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Lily Lynn Carlineo, 26, of 2337 Watts St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 1.
» John Bradley Williams, 46, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Alisha Renae Clay, 26, of 114 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 26.
» Trey Alexander Ingram, 31, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.
» Gregory Scott Moore, 54, of 125 Frank Allman Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Shawn Patrick Abee, 44, of 3211 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Michael Deland Brittain, 57, of 207 Enola Road, A 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Jessica Nicole Beam, 35, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 3.
» Matias Francisco Pablo, 23, of 111 Overlook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Trey Alexander Ingram, 31, of Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, February 17:
» Joseph Ryan Fleming, 22, of 475 Bryant Road, 25, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 26.
» David Harold Hensley Jr., 53, of 2521 Burke Memorial Park Road, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with five felony counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
» Shelby Nathaniel Dellinger, 50, of 4294 South Fork Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 19.
» Sara Ann Mathis, 30, of 7394 Old NC 10, Lot 20, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 1.
» Telitha Hoyle Shull, 32, of 3931 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 15.
» Kristy Lynn Nichols, 49, of 1705 Bryant Way, Lot 17, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for May 13.
» Timothy Wayne Norman, 47, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 22.
» Eric Seth Adams, 32, of 7900 Saddleview Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Jerel Ervin, 35, of 3848 Frank Whisnant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 5.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of 2969 Orchid Lane, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 5.
The following charges were served on Thursday, February 18:
» Travis Michael Coble, 30, of 6th St. S.W., in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Tiffany Ann Stamey, 32, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $68,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.
» Derrick Baylee Robinson, 21, of 5343 Guys Hidden Place, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 3.
» Callie Sloan Gray, 36, of 2335 Clyde St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 4.
» Johnny Marco Bristol, 52, of 145 Stonebridge Drive, A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Kristopher Aaron Harkey, 18, of 2169 E. Winds Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 26.
» Elizabeth Raye Anderson, 34, of 322 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 4.
The following charges were served on Friday, February 19:
» Adrian Lamar Wiggins, 33, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 12.
» Antwon Murrel Butler, 45, of 205 1/2 Roper St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Scottie Allen Ammons, 49, of 3741 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $173 cash bond.
» Maribel Medina, 35, of 8839 Arrow St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» John Anthony Pons Jr., 43, of 2230 Misti Brook Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Christian Moore, 33, of 4168 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Levi Elliot Hudson, 31, of 3093 Flat Gap Road, in Valdese, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 5.
» Kierston Carmen Keller, 43, of 223 Shuffler Road, 13C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer or employee. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 22.
The following charges were served on Saturday, February 20:
» Adrian Lamar Wiggins, 33, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges and issued an additional $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Ashley Dena Watts, 37, of 465 Big Springs Church Road, in Ellenboro, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container or broken seal in the passenger area of a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and a driving the wrong way on a one way street. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for April 12.
» Nicholas Adam Clark, 35, of 2402 Evans St. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Thaddius Shawn Webb, 49, of 2394 Allendale Circle, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $642 cash bond.
» William Howard Wilkerson Jr., 39, of 1578 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 19.
» Anthony Blake Stafford, 24, of 3654 Frank Whisnant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 19.
» Marcus Lamont Rinehardt, 27, of 726 F Ave., 5, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.