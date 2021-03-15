Crime roundup (Feb. 28-March 5)

» Cheni Lorien Holden, 31, of 761 12 Shasta St., in Yadkinville, CA, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 30.

» Dawn Renee Arnett, 52, of 2540 Gravel Hill Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 5.

» Tyrone Lamonte Carpenter Sr., 46, of 303 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 3.

» Omar Malik Shelton, 21, of 126 Franklin Drive, in Forest City, was charged with felony possession of LSD, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

» Ashley Claudia Whalen, 33, of 158 W. Parker Road, B, in Morganton, was charged with felony worthless check. She was released with a written promise to appear.

» Trevor Aaron Day, 25, of 2375 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor direct criminal contempt and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.