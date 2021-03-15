Crime roundup (Feb. 28-March 5)

The following charges were served on Sunday, February 28:
» Taylor Denise Weston, 26, of 225 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Kelly Diane Creasy, 32, of 3950 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Wayne Peacock, 59, of 2082 Brent St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.
» Katia Celaina Christian, 33, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 29.
» Justin Wayne Peacock, 30, of 2082 Brent St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 29.
» Tyler Matthew Elliot, 27, of 527 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to heed light or siren. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
» Kristin Renee Fox, 24, of 2709 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 7.
» Sonja Rae Pruitt, 52, of 5634 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 29.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 1:
» Brandy Lauren Bradley, 20, of 6679 Peyronel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 3.
» Marcus Javan Whitener, 25, of 730 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 1.
» Dewey Wade Cannon, 55, of 415 Carolina Ave., in Rhodhiss, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 23, of 3888 Scott Road, Lot 17, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 4670 Boyd Moore Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 20.
» Audrey Walker Buchanan, 52, of 118 Edgewood Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 2:
» Eliza Elonga J. Ervin, 29, of 108 Bickett St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 19.
» Christopher Eugene Bridges, 49, of 222 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 1.
» Seneca Ashley Caldwell, 38, of 3935 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 5.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 4670 Boyd Moore Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Christina Michelle Hamby, 32, of 1552 Randhill Church Road, D18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 12.
» Tiffany Marie Pickard, 28, of 101 Sherwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail. Her trial date was set for March 16.
» Kevin Eugene Newsome, 57, of 1014 Enola Road, 9, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Mary Elizabeth Brown, 32, of 1816 Hillock Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond plus an additional $1,000 secured bond.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 16.
» Richard Smith, 28, of 5615 Wilkies Grove Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Derek Ray Minton, 34, of 3454 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 16.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, March 3:
» William Gary Phillip Reid, 26, of 8201 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 9.
» Billy Roger McGee Jr., 46, of 2438 A Gus Icard St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $817 cash bond.
» Christopher William Hoskins, 39, of 440 Colonial Drive, in Roanoke Rapids, NC, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation and possession of schedule III controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 7.
» Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 60, of 3520 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 18.
» Jonathan Leroy Poplin, 32, of 817 Woodlawn Ave. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Kimberly Ann Little, 30, of 4751 Pittstown Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. She was granted a custody release.
» Ronald Caswell Allen, 61, of 115 Oakland Ave., Apt. 103, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 17.
» Tonya Lynn Rector, 50, of 3221 Crawley Higgins Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for March 29.
» Murphy Scott McLeod, 45, of 3600 Leger Road, in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 29.
» Lawson Francis McNally, 68, of 450 S. College St., 108, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and secretly peeping into an occupied room. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Cherrica La Shawn Coffey, 45, of 110 Cope St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyber stalking. She was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 1.
» Devante Jamal Staples, 24, of 2606 Old NC 18, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 21.
The following charges were served on Thursday, March 4:
» Stephanie Denise Morris, 40, of 1295 Franklin Drive, in Marietta, GA, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 29.
» Dijour Tymir Ross, 19, of 1905 Dearborn Ave., in Bluefield, WV, was charged with misdemeanor fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Crystal Marie Burgoon, 29, of 3844 Hide Away Hill, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor school attendance law violation. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Patrick Matthew Vaught, 38, of 1933 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and felony habitual felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 26.
» Robert Lee Hall, 71, of 211 Summit St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.
The following charges were served on Friday, March 5:
» Lewis Howard Alligood, 33, of 941 Malcolm Blvd., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $323 cash bond and released.
» Jay Cee Houck, 25, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, communicating threats and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Dusty Wade Moody, 33, of 5125 Crawley Dale St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of morphine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond.
» Lana Marie Clark, 33, of 2257 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 26.
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of 401 Lenoir Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 29.
» Sammi Michelle Pollard, 46, of 1950 Roberts Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 15.
» Matthew Joe Propst, 36, of 5958 Pealot Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Ann Louise Pearson, 53, of 4779 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, fictitious registration plate, no operator’s license, stoplight violation and possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 12.
» Tasha Nicole Barnes, 36, of 5484 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 15
» Ashley Michelle Maynor, 40, of 4956 Murphy Lane, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny of a financial transaction card and possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $36,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 12.
» Heather Taneal Mullins, 30, of 210 28th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $42,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 12.
The following charges were served on Saturday, March 6:
» Cory Dean Carter, 30, of 2981 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny by trick, second-degree trespassing and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250 cash bond.
» Cheni Lorien Holden, 31, of 761 12 Shasta St., in Yadkinville, CA, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 30.
» Dawn Renee Arnett, 52, of 2540 Gravel Hill Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 5.
» Tyrone Lamonte Carpenter Sr., 46, of 303 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Omar Malik Shelton, 21, of 126 Franklin Drive, in Forest City, was charged with felony possession of LSD, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Claudia Whalen, 33, of 158 W. Parker Road, B, in Morganton, was charged with felony worthless check. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Trevor Aaron Day, 25, of 2375 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor direct criminal contempt and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.