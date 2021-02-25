Crime roundup (Feb. 7-13)

The following charges were served on Sunday, February 7:

» Amanda Dawn Shuping, 30, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.

» David Allen Noblitt, 45, of 7529 Snipes Williams Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 5.

» Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of 109 Woodlea Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $200 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 12.

» Brett Lynn Bower, 54, of 2286 Tomlinson Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.