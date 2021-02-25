Crime roundup (Feb. 7-13)

The following charges were served on Sunday, February 7:
» Amanda Dawn Shuping, 30, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.
» David Allen Noblitt, 45, of 7529 Snipes Williams Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 5.
» Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of 109 Woodlea Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $200 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 12.
» Brett Lynn Bower, 54, of 2286 Tomlinson Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Steven Michael Day, 25, of 611 Laurel St. N.E., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Amanda Chanel Burkes, 43, of 1031 Iron Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 22.
» Bon Alexander Stroupe, 41, of 3335 Port St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Jimmy Carl Wyatt, 59, of 3105 N.C. 126, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $100 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Kevin Allen Fields, 40, of 2704 Warlick Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 10.
The following charges were served on Monday, February 8:
» Naome Patrice Carpenter, 38, of 6923 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 22.
» Cobey Lee Lowman, 31, of 280 Hilltop St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,530 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Santos Gonzalez Pec, 29, of 118 Douglas Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 13.
» Michael Jeramy Payne, 35, of 47 Wellington Drive, in Asheville, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Mary Ann Adams, 55, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for April 9.
» Melvin Hatzke, 29, of 1754 Zion Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 12.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, February 9:
» Robert John Bivins, 66, of 6255 E. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Zachary Gene Roberts, 25, of 5303 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances and trafficking drugs by possession. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $10,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Jeremiah Ray Brittain, 32, of 8327 Cedar Circle, B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 18.
» Wilson Joseph Williams, 47, of 1641 Brentbrook Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 29.
» Quinton Richard Parker III, 23, of 3172 Team Sellers Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond secured bond.
» Richard Ashley Rich, 39, of 109 Lovelady Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.
» Jennifer Drake Bradley, 39, of 5260 New Haven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $750 secured bond.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 34, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 12.
» Tyler Raymond Elliott, 22, of 2351 Hill Drive, B, in Valdese, was charged with felony larceny after breaking or entering and felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Collin Lunsford, 28, of 108 2nd Ave., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 12.
» Stoney Jovaun Pritchard, 39, of 8166 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 12.
» Eugene Warren Grethen II, 36, of 3360 Overlook Drive, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Kailen Jai Benton, 21, of 6317 Dysartsville Road in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on city property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Alana Victoria Loftis, 19, of 584 Clear Spring Trail, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 22.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, February 10:
» Bradley Russell Young, 27, of 4680 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count each of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and a stoplight violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» David Eric Ray, 44, of 2970 Old 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by trick. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Mary Elizabeth Lanier, 29, of 1024 Wheeling Motor Home Park, 7, in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 11.
» Derrick Joseph Reynolds, 30, of 211 Carbondale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 26.
» Devante Jamal Staples, 24, of 2606 Old NC 18, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering and damage to property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 12.
» Vanessa Candace Bryant, 32, of 109 Wrighton St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Dustin Michael Hendrickson, 25, of 2970 Old 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and assault on a female. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 5.
» David Isaac Webb, 40, of 1220 Hilldale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation and fictitious driver’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Michael Edward Monn, 28, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny by trick. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,455 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Stephanie Renea Carter, 38, of 416 Faet St., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Lesley Ann Roberts, 41, of 4645 Cecilia Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 30.
The following charges were served on Thursday, February 11:
» James Mitchell Dickinson, 28, of 1990 Coopers Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of first or second-degree forced burglary, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Davon Webb, 22, of 1885 Skyland Drive, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Nicholas Kyle Lanier, 28, of 1024 Wheeling Motor Home Park, 7, in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 11.
» Tasha Nicole Barnes, 36, of 5484 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony probation violation. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for March 22.
» Tesz Joseph Powell, 29, of 4345 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 17.
» Jennifer Nicole Baird, 35, of 3755 John Williams Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Dustin Leigh Crump, 23, of 1185 Leon Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 5.
» Kayla Leigh Hudson, 20, of 1721 Bumgarner Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for April 5.
The following charges were served on Friday, February 12:
» Linda Nicole Gladden, 31, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Jessy Ray Baker, 34, of 7880 Shoupes Grove Church Road, 11, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $504.78 cash bond.
» Joseph Lamont Wilder Sr., 49, of 1726 Suburban Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 12.
» Amber Dawn Harris, 34, of 2306 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Brittainy Ann Branch, 28, of 107 Rhyne St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving to endanger, expired registration card or tag, driving while license revoked, expired vehicle inspection, failure to report an accident, driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be driven without a registration, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 5.
» Amanda Leann Geddes, 50, of 5216 Pouge St., in Spartanburg, was charged with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Andrew Lee Cole, 38, of 5484 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,025 cash bond and released. His trial date was set for March 2.
» Billy Lee Alman Jr., 49, of 3906 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Ryan William Shambre, 37, of 2306 Putnam St., 7, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Douglas Martin Buchanan, 51, of 7188 Joe Johnson St., in Newland, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 24.
» Alexander Reynoso, 23, of 105 Regan St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 22.
» Reginald Eugene Jones, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Kyle Lee Isaac, 32, of 123 Little Garner Road, in Ashland, KY, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, February 13:
» Brandon L. White, 34, of 11th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,348 cash bond and released.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 4670 Boyd Moore Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,815 cash bond.
» Timothy Eugene Saulman, 40, of 3403 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $59,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Romero Garcia Hernan Dejesus, 23, of 211 North St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, no operator’s license and hit and run causing property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 27.
» Robert Allen J. May, 30, of 3135 Bridgewater Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance within a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count each of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
» Katelyn Taylor Jump, 32, of 102 Mount Vista St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 22.
» Larry Charles Seagle, 56, of 4512 Carswell Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 4.