Crime roundup (Jan. 16-22)

The following charges were served on Sunday, January 16:
» Eber Fierro Navarro, 34, of 171 Kellom Lane, in Lincolnton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 10.
» Benigno Ramiro Nunez, 31, of 202 Main Ave. E., in Hildebran, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Marlena Elaine Thomas, 52, of 607 Valdese Ave., C 304, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Monday, January 17:
» Casey Patrick Chesek, 33, of 3772 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Rita Chapman Rector, 41, of 3865 Brandy St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was issued a $1,000 bond and released.
» Miguel Angel Pauc-Perez, 28, of 114 Brackett St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, January 18:
» Travis Dustin Buff, 41, of 3414 Flat Gap Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 28.
» Aron Chadwick Gantt, 44, of 1621 Larry Davis Drive, in Lawndale, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released.
» Kevin Gordon Elliot, 52, of 204 Haywood St., in Asheville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Gary Wilford Travis Jr., 43, of 2330 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and his court date was set for March 18.
» Denilson Miguel Velaquez Ortiz, 20, of 403 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, January 19:
» Ayesha Zarinah Lowe, 44, of 2185 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
» Thomas Wayne Openshaw Jr., 40, of 2224 U.S. 70, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Deangelo Beatty, 24, of 832 1st Street S.W., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Scotty Dean Eastham, 45, of 2245 U.S. 70 E., 2, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Marie Magdalena Morales-Mejia, 39, of 3924 Zero Mull Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, January 20:
» William Gary Phillip Reid, 27, of 8201 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Todd Andrew Williams, 39, of 4016 Williams Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $120 cash bond and released.
» Kristopher Kareen Goodman, 35, of 153 Causby Hoyle Road, in Casar, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a weapon in a building where liquor is sold or consumed. He was cited and released. His court date was set for April 8.
The following charges were served on Friday, January 21:
» Stacy Rachelle Mayfield, 32, of 405 Mountain View Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ronnie Lee Jones, 50, of 6391 East Meadow Trails, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Thomas Wayne Carlson, 38, of 514 Connelly Springs Road S., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for May 20.
The following charges were served on Saturday, January 22:
» Broderic Joseph Gifford, 29, of Spainhour St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.
» John Harry Mueller, 35, of 3976 Causby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Michael Oliver Dellinger, 22, of 7468 Myrtle Drive, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.