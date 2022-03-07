Crime roundup (Jan. 16-22)

» Ronnie Lee Jones, 50, of 6391 East Meadow Trails, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

» Thomas Wayne Carlson, 38, of 514 Connelly Springs Road S., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for May 20.

The following charges were served on Saturday, January 22:

» Broderic Joseph Gifford, 29, of Spainhour St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.

» John Harry Mueller, 35, of 3976 Causby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.