Crime roundup (Jan. 2-8)

The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
» William Alexander Jones, 53, of 611 Independence Blvd., Lot 26, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $81,500 secured bond.
» Sarah Brooke Weedman, 26, of 51 Overlook Park Lane, in Marion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of impeding traffic, driving while impaired, expired vehicle inspection, violation of registration provisions and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for March 11.
» James Glenn Billings, 34, of 5090 Ralph Winchester Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» William Anthony Caldwell III, 25, of 107 Kincaid St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Shelia Rhinehardt, 59, of 106 Eagle Court, in Kings Mountain, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $750 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for March 28.
» Jose Alfredo Tzul, 29, of 203 Falls St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
The following charges were served on Monday, January 3:
» Logan Eugene Whisnant, 28, of 4070 Shane Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of larceny and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Regina Gail King, 46, of 8971 Bridges Ave., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. She was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond.
» Brian Allen Tipton, 39, of 537 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for April 7.
» Jessica Fox, 35, of 4542 Fox’s Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, January 4:
» Jay Cee Houck, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for March 7.
» Roger Lee Sparks, 37, of 304 Highway 70 E, Lot 2, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Zackary Mark Lourcey, 31, of 404 Park Ave, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Marlin Allen Howery, 26, of 3416 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Feb. 28.
» Charles Edward Galloway Jr., 40, of 107 Ross St., Trailer B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Bryan Adam Triplett, 31, of 4500 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Rebecca Danielle Hemmings, 23, of 3620 Curleys Fish Camp Road, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
» Krystal Renee Johnson, 35, of 74 Wildberry Drive, in Marion, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, January 5:
» Ricky Allen Willix, 42, of 2709 Coldwater St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Jessie Alan Clark, 40, of 1065 Trackside Way, in Hudson, was charged with felony trafficking heroin and felony trafficking methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Brent Owen Basinger, 43, of 5491 Manley Clark Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property and simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Marlan Deron Shuford, 50, of 1192 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Tracy Yvette Robinson, 56, of 575 Bryant Road, 03, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour.
» David Wayne Craft, 53, of 3970 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing and injury to real property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Wanda Faye Denton, 67, of 212 South Walnut St., in Howenwald, TN, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.
» William Franklin Duckworth, 41, of 4204 Old Brittain Place, in Hickory, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving to endanger and failure to stop for sign or flashing red light. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond.
» Zachary Ryan Curtis, 33, of 3413 Icard Dairy Barn Road, 74, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Brittany Nicole Stubbs, 27, of 3585 NC 18 S., Apt. A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Feb. 28.
» Jonathan Carlton Gouge, 46, of 520 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Zachary Lee Rector, 23, of 109 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon and fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
The following charges were served on Thursday, January 6:
» Ulysses Evans, 35, of 7120 Wallace Road, Apt. F, in Charlotte, was charged with felony attempted breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Alan Pruett, 38, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jacob Lawrence Lynn, 20, of 4079 Icard Forest Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Misty Dawn Krueger, 44, of 3472 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Billy Allen Spurlock, 48, of 3471 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Pichalsky, 46, of Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Crystal Lynn Williams, 41, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Richard Ashley Rich, 40, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Denisha Akeria Danner, 21, of 133 Sterling Forest Drive, D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Feb. 28.
» Joshua Lee Baker, 41, of 309 Pineburr Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Friday, January 7:
» Candida Dawn Bernard, 44, of 9009 Bowman Lowman Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Daniel Wayne Gantt, 40, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Sheila Renee Walters, 40, of 3860 Oak Lane, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Phillip Donald Carter, 30, of 5789 Hubert Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Jason James Kyes, 45, of 2505 Silverbrook Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 21.
» Rhwanda Quinnette Hewitt, 46, of 109 Elm St., 204, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Levi Elliot Hudson, 31, of 3093 Flat Gap Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Allen Laws, 37, of 1940 Leah Drive, in Hudson, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, January 8:
» Sammy Ray Brewer, 44, of 515 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with four out of county felony warrants. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and released.
» Makayla Walker Ferguson, 24, of 370 Shasta Lane, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for May 5.
» Thomas Scott Parks Jr., 26, of 100 Knowles Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and battery. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Carlos Crispin Augilar, 35, of 110 Hogan St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of improper or unsafe lane change, driving while impaired and driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for April 8.
» Devin Levi Johnson, 38, of 4260 Junior Starnes Mobile Home Park Road, Lot 2, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.