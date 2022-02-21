Crime roundup (Jan. 2-8)

» Brittany Nicole Stubbs, 27, of 3585 NC 18 S., Apt. A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Feb. 28.

» Jonathan Carlton Gouge, 46, of 520 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.

» Zachary Lee Rector, 23, of 109 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon and fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.

The following charges were served on Thursday, January 6:

» Ulysses Evans, 35, of 7120 Wallace Road, Apt. F, in Charlotte, was charged with felony attempted breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

» Christopher Alan Pruett, 38, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.