Crime roundup (Jan. 24-30)

The following charges were served on Sunday, January 24:
» Roddric Kenyall Ross, 24, of 174 Beason Line, in Ellenboro, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving while impaired and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Ryan Taylor Pittman, 21, of 367 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for April 12.
» Cody James Pearson, 31, of 1859 Front Park Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Roddric Kenyall Ross, 24, of 174 Beason Line, in Ellenboro, was charged with felony trafficking drugs by possession. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $100,000 secured bond.
» Wendell Sherwood Osborne, 38, of 6463 Edwards Way, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 15.
The following charges were served on Monday, January 25:
» Tracy Yvette Robinson, 55, of 575 Bryant Road, 3, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II, II, Iv controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Kristen Renee Fox, 24, of 2632 Buford Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, expired vehicle inspection and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for June 8.
» Fred Jason Harwood, 40, of 3895 Dowell St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $250 cash bond and released.
» Sonja Rae Pruitt, 52, of 1826 Creek Ridge Road, in Shelby, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 15.
» Carl Eugene Travis, 48, of 1012 US 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with felony violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, January 26:
» Ashley Nicole Dunford, 29, of 225 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 15.
» Austin Michael Neece, 24, of 6805 Cobbs Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Julie Elizabeth McKinney, 27, of 7912 Maw Huffman Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Summer Michelle Coleman, 35, of 41-B W. Highland Ave., in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 22.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, January 27:
» Austin Tate Mullins, 24, of 3726 Hillview St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Seth Allen Thornburg, 28, of 3830 Berry Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Nichole Fillers, 25, of 2925 Grace View Place, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule III controlled substances and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $4,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 1.
» Miles Dale Green, 30, of 149 Lorene Memorial Drive, in Taylorsville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Randy Junior Mullins, 43, of 3726 Hillview St., in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Loretta Jean Vance, 55, of 121 View St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Christopher Brian Newton, 35, of 3233 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, January 28:
» Wesley James Presnell, 50, of 2079 White Oak Creek Road, in Burnsville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 3.
» Dustin Michael Hendrickson, 25, of 2970 Old 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Maria Agustin Cruz, 19, of 204 Ramsey St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and damage to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Curtis Alexander Gallion, 29, of 149 Lorene Memorial Drive, in Taylorsville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Gregory Lee Barus, 32, of 5186 Mountain View Blvd., in Morganton, was charged with felony financial card fraud. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Gary Wayne Hester, 68, of 305 E. Meeting St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 22.
» Gary Dustin Long, 33, of 6148 Ashley Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering, injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 19.
» Michael Thomas McManus, 31, of 5899 Fisher Davis Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Andrea Lorrie Finn, 32, of 2120 Chatham St., in Newton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 1.
» Darren Keith Colvin, 55, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule IV controlled substances, driving during revocation and displaying a fictitious license plate. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Justin Ryan Day, 37, of 237 Sharon Ave. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Christian Tyler Sizemore, 26, of 1985 Duckworth Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats, injury to real property, driving while impaired, open container after consuming, driving during revocation, no liability insurance, reckless driving wanton disregard and failure to wear seat belt. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 5.
» Ethan Tyler Digh, 18, of 2735 Acorn Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Feb. 19.
The following charges were served on Friday, January 29:
» Arrie Hoover Worley, 39, of 4511 Tallent Road, Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and assault on a governmental officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 19.
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 32, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Sheila Dawn Jay, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 15.
» Makisha Diane Helton, 40, of 3043 1st Ave. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 15.
» Jonathan Carl Drake, 37, of 5917 Neil Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Kyle Austin Sanderfer, 29, of 3685 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to heed light or siren. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
The following charges were served on Saturday, January 30:
» Marcus Lamar Clark, 36, of 4514 Elsimeritta Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Scottie Alan Keith Frady, 23, of 240 Proctor Knob Road, in Marion, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 15.
» Retha Lynette Thombs, 47, of 3898 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Louise Renee Cox, 34, of 121 View St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Travis James Ross, 40, of 101 Pine Tree Circle, Lot A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Adam Gerome Hatch, 39, of 6528 Beam Ave., in Newland, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Jason Robert Hill, 34, of 3063 Brandon Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 15.
» Alvaro Enrique Lopez Mendoza, 30, of 214 Hilltop St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.