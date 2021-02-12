Crime roundup (Jan. 24-30)

» Loretta Jean Vance, 55, of 121 View St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 25.

» Christopher Brian Newton, 35, of 3233 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.

The following charges were served on Thursday, January 28:

» Wesley James Presnell, 50, of 2079 White Oak Creek Road, in Burnsville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 3.

» Dustin Michael Hendrickson, 25, of 2970 Old 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Maria Agustin Cruz, 19, of 204 Ramsey St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and damage to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.