Crime roundup (Jan. 31- Feb. 6)

» Kevin Christopher Thorpe, 26, of 1505 Running Deer Drive N.W., in Conover, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for April 26.

» Aaron Cornelius Corpening Jr., 38, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 5.

» Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 104 Third Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 5.

» Christopher Gregory Knight, 34, of 906 Jamestown Road, C4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 26.