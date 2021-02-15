Crime roundup (Jan. 31- Feb. 6)

The following charges were served on Sunday, January 31:
» Tyler Ray Sigmon, 21, of 3550 Main Ave. Drive N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 12.
» Desmond Sandtron Owens, 32, of 624 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.
» Riley James Davis Ross, 18, of 626 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer, drunk, intoxicated and disruptive and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Harley David Peters, 23, of 626 Second St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Desmond Sandtron Owens, 32, of 624 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Feb. 26.
» Scottie Alan Keith Frady, 23, of 240 Proctor Knob Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Casey Lee Little, 32, of 3284 Orders St., in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Exequiel Mejia Rodriguez, 36, of 100 Bay St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 22.
The following charges were served on Monday, February 1:
» Joshua Trent Seay, 31, of 925 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony breaking and entering into a vehicle and felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Eric Scott Crump, 49, of 3287 NC 18- US 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Feb. 26.
» Jacob Elijah Miller, 25, of 2577 Trenton Park, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Crystal Umberger, 36, of 4795 Lakeview Acres Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Feb. 25.
» Diaa Eldin Hussein, 65, of 110 Brookstone Drive, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Feb. 26.
» Casey Patrick Chesek, 32, of 2363 Starnes St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property, simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 4.
» Treasure Danielle Kelly, 29, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 4.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, February 2:
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 4664 Boyd Moore Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault and larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 1.
» Desiree Blake Icard, 25, of 1832 Hilferty Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 26.
» Neil Wesley Workman, 25, of 1832 Hilferty Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 26.
» David Brian Turnmire, 51, of 6582 Presley Huffman Road, Lot 7, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, reckless driving to endanger, failure to heed light or siren and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» April Denise Shuffler, 38, of 2445 US 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 1.
» Mark Everette Brittain, 41, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Robert Aaron Stilwell, 39, of 4376 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 15.
» Amy Catherine King, 53, of 715 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 3.
» Jerrie Nicole Scott, 40, of 137 Stonebridge Drive, Apt. G, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of motor vehicle theft, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 35, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 26.
» Alfredo Fransisco Juan, 39, of 123 Dugout Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 26.
» William Lee Lipford, 35, of 3450 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, displaying an expired tag, expired vehicle inspection and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 19.
» Travis Andrew Edmunds, 23, of 3717 Kathy Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Dona Jo Roberson, 24, of 201 Hogan St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Feb. 19.
» Johnny David Johnson, 50, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, February 3:
» Scott Bradley Huffstetler, 27, of 5843 Monarch Pass, in Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by trick. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Feb. 18.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 4664 Boyd Moore Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, displaying a fictitious tag, operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and one misdemeanor count each of larceny by changing price tag, second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $21,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 22 and May 3.
» Alize Nicole Caldwell, 22, of 3048 Warrior Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony probation violation and two misdemeanor counts of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 22.
» Daisy Lou Cordell, 41, of 123 Curtis St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Allen Adams, 39, of 133 Sterling Forest Drive, G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 17.
The following charges were served on Thursday, February 4:
» Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 47, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 1.
» Robert Allen May, 30, of 3135 Bridgewater Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, three counts of misdemeanor driving while license revoked, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count each of failure to carry a valid driver’s license, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $27,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 3.
» Jason Lee Townsend, 48, of 8122 Bailey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Feb. 22.
» Billy Ray Keller Sr., 64, of 2681 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 23.
» Vincent Martell Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 15.
» Jeffrey Brian Walker, 43, of 3389 Jewel St., in Morganton, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Andrea Hawkins Caldwell, 45, of 2681 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 23.
» Josue Ruben Martinez Romero, 27, of 1705 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for Feb. 26.
» Krystal Leigh Horner, 45, of 1868 Whisnant Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 22.
» Kaylee Paige Berry, 19, of 3055 Berea Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 1.
» Michael Andrew Conley, 32, of 1933 Roberts Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Kaitlin Nicole Hensley, 29, of 149 Ginger Snap Drive, in Nebo, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 1.
The following charges were served on Friday, February 5:
» Rob Gregory Howell, 30, of 2604 Edwards St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving to endanger. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 22.
» Craig Herman Lytle, 46, of 204 Haywood St., in Asheville, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,100 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Thomas Wayne Openshaw Jr., 39, of 2224 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 17.
» Brandi Diane Deal, 39, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 8.
» Angelika Curry Dulaney, 54, of 4821 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 16.
» Danny Lee Berry, 53, of 1675 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Lekisha Faye Harris, 28, of 3103 Barus Pond Loop, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 16.
» Earl Jason Stewart, 57, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 10.
» Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of 109 Woodlea Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice, felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor no operators license and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond plus no bond awaiting extradition.
» Donna Kay Freeman, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 16.
The following charges were served on Saturday, February 6:
» Joseph Lee Roland, 26, of 81 Spicewood Drive, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
» Kevin Christopher Thorpe, 26, of 1505 Running Deer Drive N.W., in Conover, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for April 26.
» Aaron Cornelius Corpening Jr., 38, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 5.
» Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 104 Third Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 5.
» Christopher Gregory Knight, 34, of 906 Jamestown Road, C4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 26.
» Trever Steel Suttles, 24, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and one count each of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
» Macon Dale Pleasants, 62, of 110 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for March 25.
» Matias Francisco Pablo, 23, of 111 Overlook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, larceny by destroying antitheft device and possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
» Codey Rae Duncan, 29, of 2884 Tumbleweed Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Crystal Auton Malone, 45, of 470 Falls Ave., in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for March 1.