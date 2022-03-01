Crime roundup (Jan. 9-15)

» Julie Dee Steen, 37, of 4838 Cedar Pine Ave., Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.

» Allan Robert Wells III, 28, of 4715 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Scottie Janell Burns, 40, of 7819 Shoupes Grove Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.

» Stephanie Leann Leatherman, 35, of 304 U.S. 70 E., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Donna Kay Arnold, 58, of 2783 Cantelmo Place, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $723 cash bond and released.