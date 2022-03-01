Crime roundup (Jan. 9-15)

The following charges were served on Sunday, January 9:
» Brodus James Jackson, 34, of 204 Forest St., D, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, January 10:
» Johnathan Christopher Baney, 69, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
» Davison Estevez, 31, of 161 B & D Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Rachel Vanessa Fusske, 45, of 2926 Indian Hills Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» William Lee Lipford, 36, of 4450 Mt Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 3.
» Angela Marina Santana, 43, of 105 Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for March 25.
» Robert Francis Watlington, 53, of 213 Burke Drive, Apt. A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for March 25.
» Rodney Eugene McMahan, 44, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for March 25.
» Dwayne Steven Parker, 44, of 71 Wildcat Blues Drive, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for March 25.
» Douglas Edward Cook, 34, of 1895 Tucker St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Christopher Ryan Short, 43, of 3689 Hillview St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $99 cash bond and released.
» Theresa Elaine Bryant, 27, of 4520 Foxs Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» JB Miller, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Jessica Ann Cline, 32, of 3184 Burke Smokey Creek Road, Lot 15, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
» Caleb Ryan Bumgarner, 21, of 5905 Watershed Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony secretly peeping into an occupied room. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, January 11:
» David Acoca, 37, of 304 S. College St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny from person, felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Chasity Dawn Ross, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $23,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Allen Tadlock, 49, of 6323 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 35, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, injury to real property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Naome Patrice Carpenter, 39, of 6923 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Courtney Richey, 31, of 101 Carswell St., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Donavan Grant Coffey, 24, of 101 Carswell St., E, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Julie Dee Steen, 37, of 4838 Cedar Pine Ave., Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Allan Robert Wells III, 28, of 4715 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Scottie Janell Burns, 40, of 7819 Shoupes Grove Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Stephanie Leann Leatherman, 35, of 304 U.S. 70 E., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Donna Kay Arnold, 58, of 2783 Cantelmo Place, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $723 cash bond and released.
» Allan Robert Wells III, 28, of 4715 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $2,500 secured bond.
» Eric Eugene Holland, 33, of 100 A Hilltop St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 36, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Joel David Ornelas, 24, of 442 Gaddy Road S., in Nebo, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, January 12:
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 35, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $2,500 secured bond.
» Randolph Christopher Brown, 49, of 2263 Liberty Church St., in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of larceny of property and possession of stolen goods He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» John Harry Mueller, 35, of 3976 Causby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Charles Wesley Hipps, 34, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Curtis Alexander Gallion, 30, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Shawn Edward Cramer, 45, of 3615 Ridge Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Timothy Charles Dixon, 38, of 1446 Bridlewood Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Michael Steven Goins, 39, of 1307 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Melvin Udiel Velazquez Ortiz, 29, of 231 Eastview St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Thursday, January 13:
» Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $20,000 secured bond.
» Jon Bradley Williams, 47, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Robin Haynes Whisnant, 54, of 5523 Buzz Lowman St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 35, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $1,000 secured bond.
» Brittany Blankenship, 26, of 4847 Laurel Haven Ave., Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Terry Joel Wyatt, 22, of 4847 Laurel Haven Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Bennett Lee Deyton, 49, of Morganton, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Shannon Bell, 49, of 4176 Chambers Chapel Circle, in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jose Quinonez Diaz, 33, of 105 Smith St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Caroline Beth Dennis, 45, of 5176 Mt Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jennifer Nicole West, 48, of 1633 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Terry Shannon Bollinger, 56, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 41, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Roger Alan Davis, 56, of 2676 Timerill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jarrett Drake Woody, 21, of 3976 Causby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Todd Andrew Williams, 39, of 4016 Williams Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $60 cash bond.
» Allan Robert Wells III, 28, of 4715 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
The following charges were served on Friday, January 14:
» Gregory Leigh McConnell, 33, of 2608 West View Acres Ave., in Hickory, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,000 secured bond.
» Stacey Kent Guinn, 40, of 287 H. Heaton Road, in Elizabethton, TN, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Shawntelle Dawn Romero, 27, of 1815 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving during revocation. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for $7,500 secured bond.
» Gary Wilford Travis Jr., 43, of 2330 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $240 cash bond.
» Roger Dale Abernathy Jr., 23, of 6115 Andria Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Casey Renee Peacock, 27, of 434 Howard Lingerfelt Road, in Vale, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.
» Ricki Lee Lackey, 64, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Michael Keith Taylor, 60, of 1602 US 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His court date was set for March 11.
The following charges were served on Saturday, January 15:
» James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
» Tiffany Lynn Turner, 35, of 2307 Hill Drive, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Jeffery Daniel Rudisill, 36, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.