Crime roundup (July 11-17)

The following charges were served on Sunday, July 11:
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 29, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 13.
» Jessica Ann Bonds, 31, of 100 Caldwell St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Aug. 30.
» Amanda Brooke Honeycutt-Williams, 38, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 38, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear.
The following charges were served on Monday, July 12:
» Ricky Dustin Smith, 43, of 8668 Ramsey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of cyberstalking, communicating threats, stalking and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold plus an additional $4,000 secured bond.
» Jennifer Marie Terry, 40, of 75 Chippendale Drive, in Nebo, was charged with two felony counts of larceny by destroying antitheft device and two counts of misdemeanor larceny of property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
» Jeffrey Todd Lane, 37, of 7295 Honeysuckle Drive, in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, July 13:
» Amanda Kaye Reed, 39, of 326 Walker Road, Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,000 secured bond.
» Jaelin Iman Hood, 28, of 610 First St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Candaus Vernard Richardson, 49, of 3868 Bedford St., in Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle. She was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released. Her court date was set for Sept. 9.
» Warren Lawrence Branch, 23, of 1227 70 E., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 12.
» Jerrie Nicole Scott, 40, of 137 Stonebridge Drive, Apt. G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Gregory Lee Barus, 33, of 1015 Deal Drive S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 3.
» Vincent Martell Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 17.
» Manuel Antonio Montes, 37, of 406 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor open container after consuming. He was cited and released.
» Eboni Alexis Johnson, 20, of 143 Stonebridge Drive, A, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, July 14:
» Robin Haynes Whisnant, 53, of 5523 Buzz Lowman St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $48,000 secured bond.
» Fredy Amilcar Rodriquez, 35, of 105 Oak Grove St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor safe movement violation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Sept. 14.
» Mikall Lee Piercy, 21, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Eugene Harvey Hopkins, 57, of 6549 Maple Grove Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Aug. 12.
The following charges were served on Thursday, July 15:
» Thomas Harvey Wilkerson, 34, of 226 Pete Brittain Road, Lot 7, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He was cited and released.
» Sarah Lynn Sherrill, 32, of 7052 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Joey Milton Detter, 48, of 3409 Icard Dairy Barn Road, Lot 58, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Micky Burns Jr., 37, of 65 Riverhill Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Leann Nicole Saulman, 21, of 4450 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Randel Pearson, 37, of 3875 Scott Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 26.
» Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Terry Daniel Killian, 38, of 9520 View Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $132 cash bond.
» Daniel Patrick Porter, 53, of 2617 Coldwater St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 10.
» George Gerald Herrick, 60, of 4156 Shadowbrook Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Aug. 26.
» Johnny Joshua Corpening, 36, of 129 Sterling Forest Drive, Apt. G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Aug. 20.
» Kisha Marie Bumgarner, 35, of 7792 George Hildebran School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Samantha Leigh Bowman, 30, of 311 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $100 cash bond and released
» William Cody Barnes, 28, of Connelly Springs, was charged with two felony counts of burning of personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, July 16:
» Omar Maurice Tate, 40, of 17 Watson Road, in Nebo, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of counterfeit currency, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Gregory Bryant, 22, of 2557 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $55 cash bond.
» Jay Cee Houck, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 20.
» Thomas Allen Owens, 31, of 2486 Watts St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Megan May McFalls, 31, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Dezarae Lyn Merritt, 30, of 2539 4th Ave. S.W., in Morganton, was charged with felony uttering a forged endorsement. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Cole Ray Carter, 42, of 1120 Rolling Ranch Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and two counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $6,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 19.
» Lauren Ashley Young, 24, of 603 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $100 cash bond and released.
» Charles Thomas Corn, 67, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, July 17:
» Linda Calhoun Arney, 68, of 1609 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and assault and battery. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Kristin Renee Fox, 24, of 2709 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with a felony out of county warrant and a misdemeanor out of county warrant. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 13.
» Judith Giddens Akers, 62, of 400 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of forgery by uttering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Timothy Ray Huffman, 49, of 7037 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor attempted larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 19.
» Christian Allen Murray, 23, of 137 Stonebridge Drive, G, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear or comply . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
» Beauford Brown, 63, of 107 Douglas Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. He was granted a custody release.
» Carlton James Rutherford Jr., 34, of 6125 Gold Mine Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Sierra Schye Burton, 29, of 7722 Old NC 10, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 20.
» Jose Lino Castro, 37, of 106 Tucker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with an out of county felony warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 44, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $153 cash bond.
» Monique Younce Burton, 53, of 906 Jamestown Road, B8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Sept. 15.