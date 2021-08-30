Crime roundup (July 11-17)

» George Gerald Herrick, 60, of 4156 Shadowbrook Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Aug. 26.

» Johnny Joshua Corpening, 36, of 129 Sterling Forest Drive, Apt. G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Aug. 20.

» Kisha Marie Bumgarner, 35, of 7792 George Hildebran School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.

» Samantha Leigh Bowman, 30, of 311 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $100 cash bond and released

» William Cody Barnes, 28, of Connelly Springs, was charged with two felony counts of burning of personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.

The following charges were served on Friday, July 16: