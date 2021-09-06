Crime roundup (July 18-24)

The following charges were served on Saturday, July 24:

» Melvin Bryant Ellis Jr., 35, of 434 Arlington Circle N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Andrew Charles Buchholz, 28, of 7301 Nolden Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, speeding to elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 13.

» Dancy Aireanna Porter, 18, of 5711 South Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of taking indecent liberties with a child, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

» Heather Michelle Cooper, 30, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor inhaling fumes for intoxication. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Roderick Eugene Caldwell, 50, of 2300 Goodman Lake Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 20.