Crime roundup (July 18-24)

The following charges were served on Sunday, July 18:
» Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 30, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 19.
» James Edward Staley Jr., 28, of Morganton, was charged with felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan David Huskins, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $120 cash bond.
» Marc Eugene Dunn II, 34, of 310 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for Aug. 13.
» Nicole Renee Evans, 31, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Nicademus Ray-Alexander Causby-Crotts, 25, of 1513 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, July 19:
» Leroy Kent Crump, 60, of 1789 John Crump Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and reckless driving wanton disregard. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Sept. 23.
» Alice Gibson, 24, of 8869 18 S., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 30.
» Donovan Preston Goode, 23, of 102 Shady Rest Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Richard Alan Wing, 63, of 3428 Crawley Higgins Ave., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $378 cash bond.
» Mindy Golds Stecewicz, 36, of 3141 Craig Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. She was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond and released.
» Arnalfo Moreno Lira, 45, of 2509 US Highway 18-64, 12, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
» Nathan Wayne Coffey, 60, of 5151 Coffee Dr., in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond.
» Thelma Jean Campbell Crews, 56, of 3986 Pritchard Dr., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jacob Joseph Mueller, 29, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $720 secured bond.
» Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 48, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Andrew Perry, 35, of 226 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, July 20:
» Amanda Leigh Loeffler, 38, of 7146 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $648 cash bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 26.
» Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Johnathon Andrew Mayfield, 35, of 2908 Green Grove Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Sept. 9.
» William Howard Wilkerson, 60, of 3370 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Sept. 9.
» Christina Nichole Brown, 35, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Joseph Nickolas Rivero, 31, of 8989 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of fictitious or altered title, registration or tag, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, failure to heed light or siren, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, failure to wear seatbelt, operating a vehicle without insurance and expired inspection. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Melody Sue Cotton, 43, of 2003 Duckworth Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Alan Raymond Moody, 30, of 3900 Cook Road, in Valdese, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, July 21:
» Jerry David Clark, 43, of 2991 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 cash bond.
» Jomil Lakeith Jones, 32, of 2601 Pleasant Hill Road, in Rocky Mount, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 9.
» Alice Gibson, 24, of 8869 Highway 18 S., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 7.
» Wilder Macario-Domingo, 24, of 200 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 24.
» Brian Scott Sammons, 32, of 615 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,800 secured bond.
» Jay Edward McAllister, 47, of 607 Alexander Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Christian Michael Hall, 44, of 2781 Old Blue Ridge Lane, 1, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Joey Milton Detter, 48, of 3409 Icard Dairy Barn Road, Lot 58, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 24.
» Douglas Allen Shuford, 21, of 7260 Byrd Farm Road, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering into a coin operated machine, larceny of property, possession of stolen goods and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 20.
» Jody Martin Gettys, 44, of 2168 70 E., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of hit and run with property damage and a safe movement violation. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 4.
» Amy Ronnell Moody, 51, of 105 Edgewood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Aug. 20.
» Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 34, of 3709 Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Aug. 20.
» Kolon Lewis Johnson, 48, of 210 Poplar St., J, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $400 cash bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, July 22:
» Katlin Adriana Mae Smith, 24, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., C-203, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor fraud of a financial transaction card. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Aug. 23.
» George Eric Setzer Sr., 52, of 4134 River Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony discharging a firearm into occupied property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
» Jay Edward McAllister, 47, of 607 Alexander Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Echo Danielle Camp, 29, of 1272 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $472 cash bond.
» Jeremiah Lane Hightower, 44, of 114 Gant St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Sept. 3.
» Dustin Thomas Miller, 33, of 4135 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Mikall Lee Piercy, 21, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Kenneth Ervin Buff, 55, of 3057 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His court date was set for Sept. 13.
» Savanna Nicole Hall, 32, of 3944 Berry Road Ext., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Michael Kenneth Pennell, 64, of 5331 Pea Ridge Road, H, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Jaron Wade Pennell, 43, of 3040 2nd Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Phillip Wade Corn, 59, of 107 Elm St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and larceny of property. He was granted a custody release.
» Ruby Marie Lieb, 50, of 6591 Lost Key Drive, Lot 3, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Bradley Neal Robinson, 38, of 105 Ora Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny of property and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 20.
The following charges were served on Friday, July 23:
» Alexia Nicole Venters, 19, of 315 Golf Course Road, Apt. 1910, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Dana Lynn Black, 54, of 4919 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. She was cited and released.
» Steven Lynn Myers, 34, of 2420 Evans St., 7, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Aug. 26.
» Lester Ray Hildebran, 56, of 311 Drexel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Aug. 27.
» Tabitha Sage Hawkins, 30, of 2686 Byrd Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Aug. 26.
» Kadeem Douglas Battle, 29, of 2012 Pinnacle Court, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, July 24:
» Melvin Bryant Ellis Jr., 35, of 434 Arlington Circle N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Andrew Charles Buchholz, 28, of 7301 Nolden Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, speeding to elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 13.
» Dancy Aireanna Porter, 18, of 5711 South Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of taking indecent liberties with a child, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250,000 secured bond.
» Heather Michelle Cooper, 30, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor inhaling fumes for intoxication. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Roderick Eugene Caldwell, 50, of 2300 Goodman Lake Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 20.