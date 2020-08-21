Crime roundup (July 19-25)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, July 19:
» Alfonso Marcos, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only. He was granted a custody release.
» Jennifer Lee Pierce, 51, of 1656 Butler Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Jay Cee Houck, 25, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Steven Daniel Harrison, 30, of 4758 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Laqun Lamar Johnson, 27, of 2211 Bristol Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Alexis Marie Hubbs, 23, of 423 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 33, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Caleb Lee Elkins, 20, of 1818 Hillock Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
The following charges were served on Monday, July 20:
» Kacy Marie May, 44, of 3108 JG Ross Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and speeding. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Billy Joe Collins Jr., 49, of 201 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Pamela Alice Moses, 48, of 2550 Coldwater St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 39, of 4775 Nursery Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 39, of 4775 Nursery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 20.
» Heather Adrian Tesiero, 41, of 1802 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Coty Lewis Blanchard, 26, of 4347 Faith Fork, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Seth Allen Tolbert, 29, of 1797 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Tommy Ray Carroll III, 47, of 3744 N. Lail Ave., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 20.
» Christopher Allen Curry, 43, of 82 Bark Camp Road, in Alkol, WV, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 9.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, July 21:
» Robert Christopher Cannon, 40, of 4737 Granada Hills Drive, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Jackie Neil Workman, 51, of 2781 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Timothy Warren Mikoliczyk Sr., 23, of 4519 Wike Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 3.
» Jacob Creed Goble, 23, of 3817 Hickory Blvd., in Hudson, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving to endanger, expired registration and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 3.
» Stephanie Leann Leatherman, 34, of 1931 Tucker St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 12.
» Christian Thad Barr, 22, of 2000 Jay Clarke Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 13.
» Dewey Edward Keller, 55, of 307 Burke St., in Rhodhiss, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 31.
» Terry Lee Rector, 60, of 3865 Brandy St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 19.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, July 22:
» Gregory Scott Moore, 53, of 125 Frank Allman Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of controlled substances and two misdemeanor counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Ashley Sylvester Butler, 38, of 103 5th St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Keivon Rashad Corpening, 25, of 3898 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Lindsay Rae Krizmanich, 37, of 128 Levo Drive, in Troutman, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Brittany Nicole Powell, 25, of 5125 Crawley Dale St., 43, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Charles Matthew Hall, 41, of 32 Knox Road, in Ridgecrest, NC, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Gary Tyler Nelson, 27, of 1517 S. Sterling St., Apt. B, in Morganton, was charged with felony identity theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Reid Davis, 51, of 4635 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 14.
» Richard Ashley Rich, 38, of 109 Lovelady Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Donald Bruce McDavid, 65, of 2187 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Cindy Keyla Franqui, 31, of 2830 12th Ave. S.E., Apt. 17d, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor cyber stalking. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 5.
» Lorrie Mosteller Parlier, 49, of 123 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 24.
» Abisai David Gonzalezniz, 22, of 448 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Elijah McKay, 17, of 136 Edgewood Drive, in Abbeville, SC, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 24.
The following charges were served on Thursday, July 23:
» Joshua Kenneth Epley, 33, of 618 Golf Course Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony concealment of death; disturbing human remains; dismembering human remains. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Andrew William Dykes III, 28, of 3678 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 7.
» Gary Lee Harris, 30, of 4881 Mounira Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Jackie Thomas Cook, 22, of 2301 Shady Grove Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and two felony counts of possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Marius Antonio Harshaw, 30, of 1200 Crescent Woods, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Jackie Thomas Cook, 22, of 2301 Shady Grove Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued an additional $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 20.
» Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 31, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. S.E., Apt. 6f, in Valdese, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Pamela Lea Pettry, 41, of 5491 Manley Clark Road, Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 22, of 5873 Jenkins Road, Lot 17, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Kierston Carmen Keller, 42, of 223 Shuffler Road, Lot 13, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Jerry Alan Keller, 62, of 223 Shuffler Road, Lot 13, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and domestic disturbance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Charles Kenneth Tate, 54, of 918 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
The following charges were served on Friday, July 24:
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 38, of 2261 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Austin Blake Harwood, 21, of 303 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Sara Pritchard Laws, 24, of 3230 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Alan Pruett, 37, of 4018 Sherwood Heights Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $314 cash bond.
» Wilma Marie Parsons, 60, of 202 Riverside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Michael David Curl, 31, of 2505 Main Ave. Drive N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Treasure Danielle Kelly, 29, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor aggravated assault on a handicapped person and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 20.
» Amy Jane Vinson, 46, of 1466 Kennedy Drive, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Rodney Allen Carter, 52, of 1231 Conley Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 14.
» Caleb Stephen Decker, 22, of 3206 High Peak Mountain Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 21.
» John Timothy Mullis, 51, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Tate Allen Jones, 20, of 157 Appaloosa Lane, in Statesville, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor one way driving violation and driving after consuming under the age of 21. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 26.
The following charges were served on Saturday, July 25:
» Christina Nichole Brown, 34, of Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,500 secured bond.
» Jaclyn Susanna Smith, 34, of 200 Baxter St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» David Allen Dawson Jr., 33, of 101 Lane St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tonya Yvonne Patrick, 40, of 707 Johnson Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of parole violation, expired operator’s license and violation of registration provisions. She was transported to the Burke County Jail.
