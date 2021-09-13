Crime roundup (July 25-31)

The following charges were served on Sunday, July 25:
» Shayna Elise Burton, 31, of 2208 Powell Brickyard Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 9.
» Timothy Alan Moses, 41, of 3386 N.C. 181 N., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $450 cash bond and an additional $5,000 secured bond.
» Taylor Free Stanfill, 26, of 107 Fox Fire Dr., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Chelsie Leanne Laws, 27, of 1301 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Danny Edward Yates, 21, of 7200 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, July 26:
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 7556 Spann Hill Road, in Icard, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 13.
» Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Somphong Sayasaeng, 32, of 166 B & D Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Chad Aaron Spurlin Jr., 25, of 5867 Pilot St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, July 27:
» Makayla Marie Bryant, 22, of 4570 Cobb Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Dwayne Piercy, 32, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Salena Pangdeu Hang, 31, of 4891 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one way street, hit and run failure to stop for property damage and failure to burn headlights when required. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Stephen James Walker, 69, of 3863 U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Melvin Lee Keener, 50, of 2303 Walt Arney Road, Lot 4, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Edward Laine Jackson, 49, of 3472 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Cheynne Elizabeth Carranza, 25, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of cyberstalking and stalking. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Joseph Paul Worth Mosteller, 38, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count of assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $170,000 secured bond.
» Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 34, of 3709 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 48, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, July 28:
» Nathaniel Reid Bright, 31, of 3224 U.S. 70 E., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Stephanie Smallwood Faust, 38, of 4217 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Kelley Lynn Cook, 31, of 1762 12th St. Dr. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released.
» Micha Chase Dula, 36, of 3111 Sheely Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
» Christopher Allen Tadlock, 48, of 6323 George Hildebran Dr., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $55 cash bond.
» Ashley Louise Eller, 35, of 3680 Berry Road, Lot 7, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Ashley Nicole Brockmeier, 36, of 2861 Bowman Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» William Sherman Gwyn Jr., 27, of 1774 Dearborn St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $750 secured bond and released.
» Cody James Pearson, 31, of 1859 Crump Park Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Tabatha Grace Manson, 30, of 1859 Chapman Hollar Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Joshua James Hampton, 32, of 3413 Icard Dairy Barn Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Ya Por Vue, 41, of 3096 Brandon Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Jordan Bingham, 28, of 2503 Suttan St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 39, of 1877 Duckworth Ave. Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count of larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Dylan James Rogers, 28, of 1901 Rader Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 4.
» Jack Junior Powers II, 54, of 506 Fourth St. Pl. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Francis Jewell Rowe, 46, of 506 Fourth St. Pl. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
The following charges were served on Thursday, July 29:
» Maranda Nicole Sanders, 31, of 2163 Triplett Drive, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
» Grayson Ray McCarter, 29, of 1415 Overlook Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Michael Steven Goins, 38, of 1307 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony forgery of notes, checks and securities and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Curtis Dalton Sanders, 31, of 2163 Triplett Drive, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond.
» Kyle Glen Witzberger, 29, of Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 13.
» Jason Dakota Holt, 25, of 31 Grudger Road, in Candler, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Vernon Arthur Hardin, 62, of 1721 Hillhaven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and three misdemeanor counts of worthless check. He was served with a criminal summons to appear and an additional $500 secured bond.
» John Louis Lopez, 53, of 816 Cline Ave. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 13.
» Eric Aaron Bond, 47, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $520 cash bond.
» Adam Lee Cook, 38, of 4158 river road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, July 30:
» Wanda Lee Carmen, 50, of 301 Salem Road, Apt. B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, injury to real property and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 23.
» Travis Dustin Buff, 40, of 3414 Flat Gap Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Julio Tiguila Paxtor, 42, of 118 Douglas Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving left of center. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 20.
» Lorenzo Rodriguez Mendoza, 36, of 100 Ross St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Johnnie Denise Hickman, 43, of 3644 Tom Deal Ave., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» John Anthony Reeves, 39, of 405 17th Ave. N.E., 7, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Deborah Lynn Morgan, 51, of 303 Park Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» James Barrett Craft, 35, of 2175 Twins Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Chasity Dawn Blevins, 31, of Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 4.
» Joshua Wayne Farley, 31, of 2008 Sunny Side Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Tracy Len Talton, 47, of 107 Edgewood Ave., 7, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 20.
The following charges were served on Saturday, July 31:
» Windy Joe Jenkins, 35, of 6274 Byrd Farm Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Erika Shanae Pratt, 28, of 226 Lemont Ave., in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Oct. 4.
» Laniya Reid, 21, of 902 1st St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Sept. 20.
» Ezekiel Augustin Salvador, 20, of 103 N. River Glen Dr., in Glen Alpine, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 8.
» Robert Camara Harris, 45, of 3664 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Melvyn Douglas Fuller, 333, of 919 2nd St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Seth Carson Robbins, 21, of 5488 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» James Travis Bradshaw, 44, of 2313 Arrowwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor harassing phone call. He was cited and released.
» Richard Neil Arney Sr., 62, of 270 Summers Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Nov. 15.
» Chrystal Dawn Metcalf, 37, of 1237 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Katlin Adriana Mae Smith, 24, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., C-203, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and larceny of property. She was released with a written promise to appear.