Crime roundup (July 25-31)

» Makayla Marie Bryant, 22, of 4570 Cobb Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.

» Kenneth Dwayne Piercy, 32, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.

» Salena Pangdeu Hang, 31, of 4891 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one way street, hit and run failure to stop for property damage and failure to burn headlights when required. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

» Stephen James Walker, 69, of 3863 U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.

» Melvin Lee Keener, 50, of 2303 Walt Arney Road, Lot 4, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.