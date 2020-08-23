Crime roundup (July 26-Aug. 1)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, July 26:
» Shannon Lee Benfield, 41, of 4554 Hickory Airport Road, in Rhodhiss, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Larquae Travon McCather McCorkle, 28, of 495 23rd Ave. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Charles Lee Reed, 40, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Homer Dean Penley, 65, of 111 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 27.
» Clifton L. Summers Jr., 59, of 3404 Lytle Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 31.
» Steve Booker Rorie, 51, of 122 Habitat Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor worthless check. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 1.
» Makalya Marie Causby-Crotts, 23, of 824 Pineburr Ave. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Sept. 4.
» Phillip Nicholas Jones, 30, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 20.
The following charges were served on Monday, July 27:
» Tammy Marie Moore, 45, of 420 Dogwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 24.
» Zachary Alexander Sherill, 22, of 1587 Tar Heel Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to heed light or siren, speeding to elude arrest, second-degree trespassing, no motorcycle endorsement and reckless driving to endanger. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 12.
» Destiny Alice McDaniel, 21, of 3191 Noel Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Aug. 18.
» Jesse Duane Blanco, 51, of 206 Hastings Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor worthless check. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 12.
» Derek Fritsch-Frederick, 27, of 2105 F.R. Coffey Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Fidel Novoa, 49, of 2511 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Jason Allera Shane, 25, of 106 Alwran St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Aug. 28.
» Amber Marie Powell, 31, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, July 28:
» Johnny Charles McMinn, 31, of 1931 Tucker St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault.
» James Phillip Robinson, 22, of 2276 Spainhour Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 28.
» Nicole Roberson, 41, of 208 White St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 5.
» Phifer Douglas Largent, 50, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 5.
» Jonathan Michael Cservenyak, 31, of 150 No Politic Road, in Old Fort, was charged with one felony count each of second-degree burglary, larceny, breaking or entering, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and breaking or entering into a trailer or aircraft and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, larceny after breaking or entering and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Emiya K-Ron Wooten, 22, of 107 Lytle St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of first or second-degree forced burglary and one felony count each of kidnapping and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Tonya Lynn Rector, 49, of 2745 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Savannah Kathlene Bartolomie, 18, of 211 River Trail, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released.
» Chelsey Leigh Towery, 32, of 4073 Hemingway Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, July 29:
» Tara Mae Prestwood, 33, of 1735 Suburban Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Virendera Deodat, 36, of 3131 Arthur Mull Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug.18.
» Robbey Louise Kiziah, 41, of 1791 Highland Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony identity theft and four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Naome Patrice Carpenter, 38, of 6923 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor injury to personal property, injury to real property and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,500 secured bond.
» Arthur Eugene Harris, 41, of 1798 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 11.
» Crystal Dawn Harris, 39, of 1798 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 11.
» Ashley Darlene Frye, 35, of 436 26th St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 4.
» Michael Glanville, 50, of 302 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 28.
» Amy Evans Friedenberg, 45, of 2511 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Kelsey Elaine Hodges, 22, of 3104 Bedford Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 24.
The following charges were served on Thursday, July 30:
» Tara Mae Prestwood, 33, of 1735 Suburban Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Dustin Ryan Pennington, 36, of 2896 Hallyburton Road, 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 17.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 55, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 14.
» Charles Anthony Harlow, 53, of 307 Rockyford St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $300 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» John Anthony Pons Jr., 43, of 4818 Ridge Crest Road, in Gastonia, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $5,001 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Donna Kay Freeman, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Ashley Dashawn Johnson, 32, of 2111 1st Ave. Place N.W., 4, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $250 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Angelika Curry Dulaney, 53, of 4821 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyber stalking. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 14.
» Steven John Ferrell, 44, of 2243 Lail Road, in Glen Alpine, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Isaac Hampton, 31, of 2101 Holly St., in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon, trafficking heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $111,000 secured bond.
» Michael Johnson, 43, of 2101 Holly St., in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
The following charges were served on Friday, July 31:
» Larry Arden Riffle, 37, of 3257 Idlewild Acres, in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 902 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Roy Jennings Bryan Jr., 53, of 8037 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was granted a custody release.
» Dennis Michael Cloer, 66, of 3476 Muddy Creek Road, in Nebo, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, simple assault and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 24.
» Teresa Walker Cannon, 54, of 3403 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Misty Ellen Sweeney, 35, of 2620 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of trafficking heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $39,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 21.
» German Miquias Velasqu Ortiz, 31, of 424 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» James Roy Woodie, 37, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» David Allen Dawson Jr., 33, of 101 Lane St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Trever Steel Suttles, 23, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
The following charges were served on Saturday, August 1:
» Matias Alejandro Perez Gaspar, 23, of 134 Jones St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 24.
» Kenneth Mailon Adams, 31, of 1810 Conley Road, 24, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Ramiro Jacobo Perez, 50, of 206 Linville St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while license was revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 27.
» Jay Edward McAllister, 46, of 607 Alexander Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
